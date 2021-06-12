Want To Break Myths About LGBTQ In Bollywood, Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele Director Harish Vyas





Mumbai: LGBTQ group isn't a lot talked about in Bollywood, however now Hum Bhi Akele Tum Bhi Akele has turn out to be a type of uncommon films that talks about LGBTQ however not in a 'typical Bollywood manner.' The film that options Zareen Khan and Ayushman Jha amongst others, presents the lifetime of Mansi and Veer and the way each being homosexual examines the rising attraction in the direction of each other.

In an interview with GadgetClock.com, the film's director Harish Vyas talked about how he wished to interrupt the myths of the LGBTQ group with the film and the way he's completely satisfied that it gained constructive opinions from the viewers. "I wished to interrupt the myths of the LGBTQ group, that's why I didn't stereotype the protagonists. I really feel that if we signify the group as usually as we will, with out making them appear completely different, then solely we will begin having conversations and make a change. Though the audiences are altering, they're accepting new concepts and ideas, we had our doubts," he stated. On being requested if the query of field workplace ever bothered him earlier than the film was launched, Harish Vyas stated, "Sure, little doubt. The credit score for this goes to the producers, they honestly backed the movie."

Throughout the interview, Harish additionally added that the illustration of LGBTQ in Bollywood is slowly altering. He asserted that whereas earlier it was typically offered as a comic book ingredient, issues at the moment are altering. A couple of years in the past, the group felt caricatured, there wasn't any emphasis given on it, as a society additionally, we didn't actually speak about their struggles and folks within the LGBTQ group have been suppressed. However, it has improved. We've had illustration in cinema. We at the moment are extra open to discussions concerning it. There's a protracted approach to go, however solely onwards," he added.