Want to Buy a PlayStation 5? Befriend a Bot.

Bots have a bad reputation. Shady manipulators have used these automated computer programs on social media to spread conspiracy theories, spit vitriol and defraud people. But when robots are programmed to do good, they can help us accomplish what seems impossible.

Take the purchase of a PlayStation 5. Since the release of the Sony console in November, it’s hard to find it in physical stores and online, in part because a global shortage of chips has slowed the manufacturing of all of them. kinds of technology products, from graphics cards to automobiles.

As a result, when the new PlayStation appears online on sites like Amazon, Target, and Best Buy, it sells out in minutes, sometimes seconds. Sony has said demand for the PlayStation 5 is unprecedented and supply constraints may continue until next year. This makes the chances of buying the console as random as winning the lottery.

Someone is buying them, however, and the lucky few I spoke to have relied on some form of automation.

“It’s really hard to get one without any bot,” said SV Yesvanth, an information security engineer who wrote a web script to automatically search for consoles available in online stores after his own struggles. buy one in Hyderabad, India. After successfully buying a PlayStation, he said, he logged his bot into a Twitter account and helped hundreds of other enthusiastic buyers.