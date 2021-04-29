Want to check your Aadhaar card status update? Check out 3 easy ways

Want to check your Aadhaar card status replace? Check out 3 easy ways



Aadhaar card status replace: Aadhaar is a 12-digit distinctive quantity that’s issued by the Distinctive Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on behalf of the Authorities of India to the residents of Indian. These days, Aadhaar card has change into one of the crucial necessary paperwork. It serves as proof of identification and deal with in India. Due to this fact, it have to be up to date frequently.

The Distinctive Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), the physique that manages Aadhaar gives you with a number of ways to replace the identification doc.

The UIDAI has lately introduced three easy ways to check Aadhaar card status. These three ways to check Aadhaar replace status are:

Name at 1947

Ship an e-mail at [email protected]

Log in on the direct link- resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar

On Could 6, 2021, the Distinctive Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) on its official Twitter deal with said that “#AadhaarHelpline

Have you ever up to date your Aadhaar lately? Name 1947 or electronic mail at [email protected] to know the status of your replace request. Hold your acknowledgement URN useful to get the main points. You may as well check the status on-line from https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar.”

Take a look on the tweet

“You’ll require EID (Enrolment ID) to check your Aadhaar Status. The EID is displayed on the highest of your enrolment/replace acknowledgement slip and comprises 14 digit enrolment quantity (1234/12345/12345) and the 14 digit date and time (dd/mm/yyyy hh:mm:ss) of enrolment. These 28 digits collectively kind your Enrolment ID (EID),” says Distinctive Identification Authority of India (UIDAI)

Therefore, you’ll be able to know the status particulars by utilizing the acknowledgement slip or the 14-digit URN quantity. Nonetheless, in case you are utilizing the decision service, then a URN quantity is required, whereas sending an e-mail each acknowledgement slip and URN quantity are required.

Now, if you would like to check the status on-line from https://resident.uidai.gov.in/check-aadhaar, here’s a step-by-step information which you can observe.

How to check your Aadhaar card status on-line replace?

Steps you’ll be able to observe to check your Aadhaar card status on-line replace.

Step 1: First, open any browser and go to the official web site https://resident.uidai.gov.in/

Step 2: On the house web page, choose My Aadhaar>Get Aadhaar>Check Aadhaar Status.

Step 3: Subsequent, enter your 14-digit EID (Enrolment ID) and ‘Captcha Code.’

Step 4: After that, click on on ‘Check Status.’

Nonetheless, you’ll be able to click on on ‘Obtain Aadhaar’ to obtain the e-Aadhaar. You may even choose the ‘Get Aadhaar on Cell’ possibility. The status can be displayed on your system display or despatched to your registered cellular quantity as soon as it has been processed.

About UIDAI

The Distinctive Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) is a statutory authority established beneath the provisions of the Aadhaar (Focused Supply of Monetary and Different Subsidies, Advantages and Providers) Act, 2016 (“Aadhaar Act 2016”) on 12 July 2016 by the Authorities of India, beneath the Ministry of Electronics and Data Know-how (MeitY).

