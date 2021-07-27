Want To Do A Role Like Priyanka Chopra Did In ‘Barfi’

Nikki Tamboli is the first contestant to be eliminated from the 11th season of the stunt-adventure reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’. The show is being hosted by Rohit Shetty. Significantly, Nikki’s brother had died before participating in the show in Cape Town, South Africa. Despite this, due to her professional commitment, Nikki participated in the show only four days after the incident. Now that she is out of the show, she has become active again about her upcoming projects and career. Nikki has also previously appeared in season 14 of Bigg Boss. In a special conversation with the magazine on his return to Mumbai recently, he discussed his exit from ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ and the early days of his career. Here are key excerpts from the conversation.

How was the journey of Khatron Ke Khiladi?

I have been watching this show since childhood, but then I did not find it so dangerous. But when I participated in the show as a participant, then I realized how dangerous and risky the stunts actually shown in it are. However, when I was leaving for the show, things were not going very well in my life. But after recovering from the tragedy, I came on the show because I had my own professional commitments. The ones I couldn’t leave. At that time I did not think that I would be able to do anything special in the show. But still there was a belief in my heart that I will give my best. I reached top-3 in Bigg Boss-14, so I was mentally ready for such reality shows but this show is different from other reality shows. As soon as you become weak you will fall behind in the game. This is what happened to me in the first week of the show and I had to come back home.

How did you feel as a participant in the show?

The show is famous for dangerous stunts and shocking tasks. During one of my challenges, I was very scared of reptiles. I am not a very adventurous person. But despite the fear, I had to challenge myself so that I could learn to control my fear. So I tried myself by going beyond my limits. I like reality shows. Performing stunts on the sets of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ is not easy. I tried my best to control my fear, but could not overcome my brother’s death. I had to go to Cape Town after four days to join the show. After a while I was not able to handle the situation. However, I had a very good bonding with all the participants. Had a lot of laughter in the show with all the participants and could share her heart. I did not think that I would be able to mingle easily with everyone after such an incident. I became very good friends with everyone. It was a great experience with everyone in the show.

What are you most afraid of in real life?

What I fear the most in real life is the fear of losing people close to my heart. I am 23 years old, but I have seen many ups and downs in my life. So now for me the relationship close to my heart has become more dear than ever.

Who do you think can be the top-3 contestants in the show?

To be honest, every participant is doing their best. Giving 100% in all the given tasks and challenges. Everyone has had some heroic moment in the show. The stunts of the show are of international standard. Everyone has done such stunts that just thinking about them in real life scares them. Like Vishal and Arjun used to take shock as if they didn’t have any effect. We used to be surprised that he was feeling shock but both did not stop at all. Rohit sir also used to ask them to do stunts comfortably but both used to take the shock. Vishal was an inspiration for me this season. I personally feel that he will definitely go in the top-3. They deserve. After her, Divyanka is the only participant of the show who is not afraid of any challenge or stunt. She was absolutely fearless. After this Arjun will go to the top-3 in my opinion. Because he is adept at doing quick stunts in a very short span of time. In my opinion, he hardly pulled his legs back with any stunt.

How much difficulty did the stunt cause due to the corona protocol?

We were strictly following the Corona protocol. The production people thought that we were tied up. Initially, we felt a bit awkward as we could not go out anywhere. But gradually we understood that all this is for our own safety. With Khatron Ke Khiladi being well received, we were fully committed to maintain the reputation of the show. All the participants used to follow the Kovid rules on their own behalf. The whole unit would have breakfast together, reaching the unit in the same bus. During this, we used to wear masks the whole time. To complete the task after the camera was turned on, we used to remove the mask and wear the mask again as soon as we came back. We got upset doing touch-ups. Rohit sir also took full care of us and used to constantly ask us to follow the rules.

In which projects will you be seen next?

Right now I am doing music videos for many big banners and singers. I am also trying for a big franchise serial ‘Naagin’. I love acting, so I don’t mind working on TV as well. If I get to do the role of Naagin, it will be a very special role for me. Right now I am also trying to work in Bollywood and web series. After ‘Kanchana-3’ in South’s 2020, I have done two more films. I have signed another Tamil film with Raghava Lawrence sir which is getting dubbed from Telugu.

How was the initial struggle in the industry and what were the problems being an outsider?

My first acting project was ‘Kanchana 3’. I am from modeling field. Seeing some of my photos on social media, Raghav Lawrence sir’s manager forwarded them. He liked the photos and invited me to Chennai. Initially I felt funny and also scared. But half an hour after reaching his office, I was the first female actress to be signed in ‘Kanchana 3’. After two years I did Bigg Boss. I have always met good people in the industry and I never felt anything like being an outsider here.

What kind of roles do you want to play in films?

I have done acting course. But I like challenging roles more than glamorous ones. Personally speaking, Priyanka Chopra’s role in ‘Barfi’, Kangana’s role in ‘Jayalalithaa biopic’ and Deepika Padukone’s role in ‘Piku’ inspire me a lot. At the same time, the role played by South’s actress Nayantara, Samantha impresses me a lot. I want to do such roles so that the audience can see my acting skills.