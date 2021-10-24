Want to get a new phone for Diwali? These five models can be the best option in the premium segment, know the details Want to get a new phone for Diwali? These five models can be the best option in the premium segment, Know details – Want to buy a new phone this Diwali? These five models can be the best option in the premium segment, know the details

There are some people who want only the best technology and features in the phone… then whatever the price may be. For such users, the premium smartphone category is the first priority.

If you are also looking for the phone of this segment, then we are going to tell you, those five phones which Might be the best option for you:

Apple iPhone 13: This is one of the new phones from American tech company Apple. The iPhone 13 has a bigger battery than all its previous generation counterparts. This device has been given with the company’s latest A15 Bionic processor. Apple claims it is 50 percent faster than any competing chipset. This phone also has sensor-shift image stabilization. This is a type of camera technology that has so far only been seen on the iPhone 12 Pro Max. In addition, there’s a new 12-megapixel custom-designed ultra-wide lens, which is why Apple calls it the “most advanced dual camera system” on the iPhone to date. Cinematic mode is also given in the camera of the phone. Its 128GB storage variant will be available at a starting price of Rs 79,900 and the phone comes with five color options.

Apple iPhone 12: After the arrival of the iPhone 13, the iPhone 12 has become cheaper in India. A14 Bionic chip has been given in this device. A big plus point for the iPhone 12 is the rollout of iOS 15 on the smartphone. The new version of the company’s much-loved operating system brings new features to the iPhone 12 that have never been seen before, such as spatial audio, cross-app drag and drop and more. The price of this phone now starts at Rs 65,900 with 64GB storage option and comes in six color options.

OnePlus 9 Pro: This model has everything that one could ask for in a premium Android phone. Like a big QHD+ AMOLED display, top-of-the-line Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, up to 12GB of RAM and 256GB of storage with a 4500mAh battery and 65T Warp charger. OnePlus 9 Pro comes in three colors. The base variant that comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage costs Rs 60,999.

Vivo X70 Pro: Vivo introduced the X70 series last month. In this, the company launched three smartphones with top technology, including ZEISS optics, AMOLED display and top MediaTek processor. Vivo is the base variant of the X70 series and comes with a full-HD + AMOLED display. It is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 processor and runs Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 11. To power the device, there is a 4450mAh battery with 44W FlashCharge fast charging. It has a quad camera set-up with two 12-megapixel sensors and a 50-megapixel primary sensor with 8-megapixel. There is a 32-megapixel sensor on the front. Vivo X70 Pro comes in two color options and its base variant (8GB + 128GB) costs Rs 46,990.

Mi 11X Pro: Xiaomi made a strong foray into the premium category with the launch of Mi 11X Pro in April, 2021. The device flaunts a large 6.67-inch FHD+ Super AMOLED screen and a bold design that sets itself apart from most other variants in its category. The Mi 11X Pro comes with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset, up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of storage. It is equipped with a 108-megapixel quad camera setup and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter. The device packs a 4,250mAh battery, which supports 33W fast-charging. The starting price of Mi 11X Pro is Rs 36,999 and it is available in two color options.