Want to mute accounts on Twitter? Follow steps

Steps you may comply with to mute an account on Twitter | Representational picture

Twitter is a really well-known social media platform that’s utilized by tens of millions of individuals throughout the globe. The platform permits its customers to create posts and work together with messages known as ‘Tweets’. A Tweet could include pictures, GIFs, movies, hyperlinks, and textual content. Your tweet goes straight to the partitions of the customers, who’re ‘following’ you. Nevertheless, Twitter additionally permits you to mute an account.

Mute is a function that enables you to take away an account’s Tweets out of your timeline with out unfollowing or blocking that account. The muted accounts won’t know that you’ve got muted them, and you’ll unmute them at any time.

Here’s a step-by-step information you may comply with to mute accounts on Twitter.

How to mute an account utilizing net

Muting from a Tweet:

First, open your Twitter account

Subsequent, from a Tweet, click on the extra icon (three dots)

Now, from the given choices click on Mute.

Muting from a profile:

First, open your Twitter account

Subsequent, go to the profile web page of the particular person you want to mute

Now, click on the extra icon

From the given possibility, choose Mute.

After getting muted an account on the online, you will note a affirmation banner. Nevertheless, in case, in case you suppose that you simply had made a mistake, you may click on Undo to unmute the account.

How to mute an account utilizing iOS or Android

Muting from a Tweet:

First, open your Twitter account on your gadget

Subsequent, faucet the extra icon (three dots) situated on the prime of a Tweet from the account you want to mute

From the given possibility, faucet Mute.

Muting from a profile:

First, open your Twitter account on your iOS gadget

Subsequent, go to the profile web page of the account you want to mute

Now, faucet the extra icon

From the given possibility, faucet Mute

To entry a listing of accounts you might have muted, go to your muted accounts settings on twitter.com or your app settings on Twitter for iOS or Android. Nevertheless, in case you ever want to unmute an account, go to the muted account’s profile. On twitter.com, click on the extra icon to unmute. On the Twitter app for iOS or Android, faucet the unmute icon on the prime of their profile.

(supply: twitter.com)

READ | Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana: Right here’s a step-by-step information to activate your PMSBY on-line

READ | Unable to find your cell phone? Here is how one can monitor it

READ | Prime 10 Video Video games to play if you are caught at residence