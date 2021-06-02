Want to mute Zoom’s audio alerts? Here’s a step-by-step guide to turn on or off sound notifications

With the surprising knock of the pandemic on our doorways, our world has shifted to Zoom. Zoom, the video conferencing firm, has helped individuals to keep related just about with their pricey ones and handle the official work. It has a number of attention-grabbing options, and one in every of them consists of notifying the person utilizing a loud ‘ding dong’ sound when someone enters the assembly.

Although it is helpful if you’re ready for somebody in a Zoom assembly, generally, it tends to get annoying. The repetitive sound of notification, each time somebody enters or leaves the assembly, will be disturbing. However don’t fret! For those who’re searching for methods to swap off Zoom’s audio notifications, we have got you lined.

Right here is a step-by-step guide to turn on and off Zoom’s audio notifications by the app

Step 1: Open the Zoom App.

Step 2: Click on on the private icon within the higher proper nook.

Step 3: Go to Settings after which transfer to the ‘View Extra Settings’ choice.

Step 4: Click on on ‘In Assembly (Primary)’ within the left column.

Step 5: Scroll down to discover ‘Sound notification when somebody joins or leaves’.

Step 6: Select the on and off choice from there.

Please notice that if the Zoom audio notification toggle is on, you should have the choice of enjoying the audio for everybody who leaves or comes to the assembly. The Zoom app or browser additionally offers an choice to report the voice of somebody who joins by cellphone to use as a notification.

Right here is a step-by-step guide to turn on and off Zoom’s audio notifications by the browser

Step 1: Go to Zoom’s official web site.

Step 2: Sign up to your account.

Step 3: Go to the Settings left-hand column.

Step 4: Click on on ‘In Assembly (Primary)’ within the left column.

Step 5: Similar to the app, right here additionally, you will discover ‘Sound notification when somebody joins or leaves’ by scrolling down

Step 6: Select the on and off choice from there.

