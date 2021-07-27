Want to Rent Your Dream Apartment? Prepare for a Bidding War.

The New York City real estate market is returning to its pre-pandemic normal, but anyone looking for a rental apartment should be prepared for a possible post-pandemic surprise. Bidding wars – long the bane of potential home buyers – are now being fought over rentals, especially in the trendiest neighborhoods that are within walking distance of newly reopened office buildings.

“What we’re seeing now is that certain neighborhoods, especially those below 34th Street on the West Side, are now coveted and sought after for rental,” says Hal Gavzie, Executive Director of Leasing at Douglas Elliman. “We have seen bidding wars for rentals, with multiple inquiries and inquiries leading to bids over $ 100 to $ 750 above the asking price,” he added.

Median rental prices fell during the pandemic when many tenants moved out of town and could take months to fully recover.

Mr Gavzie said this was a different market from previous years, as although businesses are slowly coming back, there is still plenty of inventory left in areas like Midtown East and Hell’s Kitchen. But he notes that rental prices in those neighborhoods will take a bit longer to reach pre-Covid levels because “they’re not fully back yet,” but Lower Manhattan has started to see prices rebound to low levels. prepandemic levels.