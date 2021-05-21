Want to send voice DMs on Twitter? Follow steps to send one



Twitter voice DM: Twitter is a widely known micro-blogging service that enables customers to join and talk with folks worldwide. By typing 280 or fewer characters on Twitter, one can categorical his or her opinion on any topic.

Twitter in February launched a voice messages function for the customers. The brand new function is rather like WhatsApp’s voice message function. It lets customers send a voice DM (Direct Message) or a voice message/clip to the Twitter contact.

Nonetheless, the function is easy because it means sending voice messages in DMs on Twitter. In case, in case you are , right here is how one can send voice messages on Twitter DMs.

How to send voice messages on Twitter DMs

Steps you’ll be able to comply with to send voice messages on Twitter DMs:

Step 1: First, open the Twitter app on iOS or Android.

Step 2: Subsequent, click on on the DM (Envelope) icon within the backside proper nook of the tab bar.

Step 3: Now, click on on the New Message icon displaying up within the backside proper nook.

Step 4: Right here, seek for a person to whom you need to send a voice message, faucet on it and choose Subsequent.

Step 5: Now, click on on the Voice Recording icon displaying up on the backside, subsequent to the textual content bar.

Step 6: A pop-up will seem on the display asking, “Permit Twitter to file audio?”

Step 7: After enabling permissions, choose the icon subsequent to the textual content bar to file your voice message.

Step 8: When you’re completed simply hit the Send button.

You too can play and hear to your audio earlier than sending it. In case, in case you do not prefer it, a cancel choice can be made obtainable to discard the recorded audio and restart as soon as once more. Twitter permits you to send up to 140 second-long audio messages on Twitter. Voice messages in DMs may be despatched solely through Twitter’s Android or iOS app however may be listened to from any system.

