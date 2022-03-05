Auto

Want to shift from petrol to CNG vehicle? These are the best options in the budget of 10 lakh rupees, see which one works for you

11 hours ago
Here are some of the best options that come under Rs 10 lakh budget. Which you can buy according to your convenience and need. There are already many cars in India that come with CNG fuel.

Petrol and diesel prices are increasing continuously in the country. Recently, the price of crude oil has also increased due to the war between Russia and Ukraine. Regarding which it is being said that in the coming time, the prices of petrol and diesel may increase further in India from April onwards.

In such a situation, if you are thinking of a CNG car to get rid of the inflation of petrol and diesel, then here are some of the best options coming in the budget of 10 lakh rupees. Which you can buy according to your convenience and need. There are already many cars in India that come with CNG fuel.

CNG fueled vehicles running in India are offered by Maruti Suzuki, Hyundai and Tata Motors. Which can run on both CNG fuel as well as petrol and diesel, you can choose any of them, so let’s know about the best cars with factory fit CNG…

Tata Tigor CNG
Tata Tigor is the only car in India that runs on three options of petrol, CNG and electric powertrain. Its sub-compact sedan has been introduced with the factory-fitted CNG kit along with the Tiago CNG a few weeks back. After which people have liked it very much.

It can be switched directly from a CNG car, while other cars start with petrol. The three variants of the Tata Tigor CNG – XZ, XZ+ and XZ+ are priced at Rs 7.69 lakh, Rs 8.29 lakh and Rs 8.41 lakh (as per ex-showroom) respectively.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR
Maruti Suzuki Wagoneer is the best selling car of the company. This car is compatible with both petrol and diesel. It has held a special place in the Indian PV market for a long time now. This tallboy hatchback can run on both petrol and CNG. It is available in two options LXi and VXi. CNG variants of Wagnor can be found for Rs 6.34 lakh and Rs 6.81 lakh. Its CNG cars give a mileage of 34.05 km/kg.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG
The Hyundai Grand i10 is a popular car and the new generation offering of the Grand i10. It is believed that it competes with cars like Maruti Suzuki Celerio and WagonR. With petrol and diesel engines, the Hyundai Grand i10 hatchback comes with CNG option.

The Hyundai Grand i10 Nios CNG comes in two trim options – Magna and Sportz. Talking about its price, it has been given Rs 7.07 lakh and Rs 7.60 lakh (ex-showroom) respectively. The hatchback variant runs on a 1.2-litre petrol motor.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio CNG
One of the best selling cars in India is the Celerio. This hatchback gives a direct competition to cars like the Hyundai Grand i10 Nios. It is powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine that comes with a factory-fitted CNG kit. Maruti Suzuki Celerio VXi is available in CNG option and is priced at Rs. 6.58 Lakh (Ex-showroom). This hatchback gives mileage of 35.6 km/kg.

Hyundai Aura
The Hyundai Aura is a popular Hyundai Xcent vehicle. The Aura has been introduced with a revised design and many upmarket features, which compete with vehicles like the Maruti Suzuki DZire. The Hyundai Aura sedan is available in S trim option and comes with a price tag of Rs.7.74 lakh (ex-showroom). The sedan is powered by a 1.2-litre petrol motor and gives a mileage of 28 km/kg in CNG mode.


