Want to transfer ration card from one state to another Know the whole process – Want to transfer ration card from one state to another? Know the whole process

Want to transfer ration card from one state to another Know the whole process

Ration card is one of the most important government document. It is issued by the state government itself. Food grains can be purchased at very cheap rates through ration cards. The ration card contains the name of the head of the family and other members. There are mainly three types of ration cards and on the basis of these the ration quota of every family is decided.

Many times it happens that the ration card holders settle in another state and in such a situation they do not understand how to transfer the ration card in the name of another state? To transfer the ration card from one state to another, one has to visit the necessary food office in their jurisdiction.

You have to give an application in which the necessary information related to the applicant such as address proof is most important. Apart from these, you can also attach documents like latest LPG purchase receipt, driving licence, passport, voter ID card or list of electrol rolls if you have your own house then latest tax receipt.

Along with this, you will have to submit the surrender certificate at the first place (the state whose ration card is there). You will also have to pay the application fee to transfer the ration card.





