VALDOBBIADENE, ITALY – Small pickup truck carrying mounds of green grapes through Prosecco Road. The workers harvesting the terraced vineyards got scorched in the sun. Tippi tourists stopped for a tasting. Couples set spectacles at the town’s unique Prosecco bar.

But behind an encouraging front, producers of Italy’s wildly popular sparkling white wine in the northeastern Veneto region were on a war footing.

“I feel like I am going to war,” said Elvira Maria Bortolomeo, as she rifled through the airy tasting room next to her vineyards. Ms Bortolomiol, an owner of the Bortolomiol winery and the new president of a union of growers, said a surprise attack had “disturbed us.”

There has been war and internal strife in the country of Prosecco. The European Union, in a major discussion for the spritz-fueled multibillion euro industry, last month agreed to consider a long-standing application by Croatia to recognize Prosec, an obscure sweet dessert brewery of the same name. Method.