War Between Afghan Army And Taliban Flight Stopped 300 Terrorists Kill

After the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban is once again trying to capture itself. At the same time, the soldiers of the Afghan Forces are giving a befitting reply to the Taliban.

New Delhi. After the withdrawal of American troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban is once again trying to capture itself. At the same time, to thwart this attempt, the soldiers of the Afghan Forces are giving a befitting reply to the Taliban. A fierce battle is going on between the Taliban and the Afghan army for three provinces in southern and western Afghanistan. The Taliban wants to capture three major cities of the country. Jihadi terrorists from Pakistan are helping him in this work. A large number of Afghan National Defense and Security Force (ANDSF) personnel have been deployed to thwart its nefarious plan to the Taliban.

300 Taliban terrorists killed

According to a report, the Afghan army has killed around 300 Taliban fighters and injured close to 100 in the last 24 hours. ANDSF has carried out these operations in Ghazni, Kandahar, Herat, Farah, Jozzan, Balkh, Samgan, Helmand, Takhar, Kunduz, Baglan, Kabul and Kapisa provinces. Along with killing the terrorists associated with the Taliban, the force has also recovered and defused 13 IEDs.

Flight of planes banned in most cities

After Lashkar Gah in Helmand province, the Taliban are now targeting Kandahar. There the flights of planes have been banned. Last day, the Taliban carried out a rocket attack on the Kandahar airport. After this attack, the flight of planes has now been stopped in most cities of the country.

Also read: – Coronavirus India Update: Corona uncontrollable in Kerala, situation worsened in Maharashtra too, neighboring states closed entry

Taliban capture 223 districts

According to CNN, the Taliban have so far captured about 223 districts of Afghanistan. Apart from this, the war is going on in 116 districts over the occupation of his Afghan army. Due to the increasing steps of Taliban, there is an atmosphere of tremendous danger and tension in the country. He said that neither the Taliban will show mercy to us nor the Afghan government will stop the bombing. People of a population of about two lakhs are living in the shadow of death all the time.

Also read:- School Reopen Update: Schools opened in these states from today, it is mandatory to follow Kovid protocol

Taliban power will not be recognized: EU

While the fierce war between the Taliban and the Afghan army continues in Afghanistan, the European Union (EU) is taking a tough stand expressing its concern as Taliban leaders increase ties with China. The EU has said that if the Taliban gets power in Afghanistan, it will not be recognized.