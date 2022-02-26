war between Ukraine and Russia Hema Malini praised to pm narendra modi then people taunted up election

Entertainment

25 seconds ago
BJP MP and actress Hema Malini, who came to campaign in Ballia, praised PM Modi, then people have given such a reaction.

The echo of the conflict between Ukraine and Russia is now being heard in India. Hema Malini, who arrived to address a public meeting in the UP assembly elections, said that ‘PM Narendra Modi has made a special place for himself in the world, has emerged as a world leader’. Hema Malini said that ‘Leaders of the whole world want Modi ji to come forward and stop this war’.

Hema Malini praised PM Modi: BJP MP and actress Hema Malini had reached Ballia’s Bilthra Road assembly constituency in support of the BJP candidate. Where he praised PM Modi by mentioning Russia-Ukraine in his speech. Now people on social media are giving their reaction to this statement of Hema Malini.

The former IAS took a jibe at this: Former IAS Surya Pratap Singh shared the video of Hema Malini’s statement and wrote on Twitter that ‘Modi ji, don’t threaten Putin Bhaiya too much.’ A user named Rizwan wrote that ‘Don’t go too much in the middle, Modi ji, the country needs you’. A user named Arvind Kumar Verma wrote that ‘If Putin does not agree, then ID, ED and CBI are going to be raided at his house soon.’

People gave such reaction on social media: A user named Kush Sharma wrote that ‘Just do it Basanti ji. You did not work so hard even in the film Sholay, as much as you are doing in the praise of Modi ji. A user named Ram Shankar Chauhan wrote that ‘These people also know the ABCD of politics or not? They go away winning elections from their stardom, do they consider the public to be completely stupid? In the speech, Modi is also described as God and Vishwa Guru.

A user named Pankaj Yadav wrote that ‘You speak well and sweetly, your ticket will be cut next time provided you have to continue speaking like this. It is a different matter that Yogi ji does not listen to Modi ji. A user named Mohammad Shoaib wrote that ‘Hey what has happened to the BJP people? The whole world is giving streets and they are understanding respect.


