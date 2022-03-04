World

War in Ukraine complicates path home for American detainees

6 hours ago
The already challenging path to repatriating Americans imprisoned in Russia and Ukraine has probably become more complicated now with a war engulfing the region and growing hostile relations between the United States and the Kremlin.

Marine veteran Trevor Reed and corporate security executive Paul Huilan are all serving long prison sentences in Russia, but their families have long hoped for some sort of deal – including a possible prisoner exchange – to get their loved ones home.

Now, though, it seems a lot harder to ask.

Reed’s mother, Paula Reid, told the Associated Press in an interview: “I can’t help but think it won’t help Trevor get released soon.

Joey and Paula Reid pose for a photo with their son, a marine veteran, and a Russian prisoner, Trevor Reid, at their home in Fort Worth, Texas, on February 15, 2022.

The war with Ukraine not only garnered worldwide attention, but it also escalated the Russian aggression in the face of international condemnation of the US economic sanctions and its aggression. Although the conflict has not stopped Reed and Huilan from returning to the country, the possibility of concessions from either side at any time soon has diminished due to the possibility of continued hostility from Russia.

“If it goes on and on, and they occupy Ukraine, the West and the United States will be in conflict with Russia for a long time,” said Reed’s father, Joey Reid. “It could bring additional charges against our son, if he survives and keeps him there indefinitely, which is not uncommon in Russia.”

He said he was particularly concerned about the loss of communication between the two superpowers, which could predict any possibility of the US government finding him in the country.

“We’re told that even during the Cold War, they kept the channels open. Kennedy was able to talk to Khrushchev even during the Cuban Missile Crisis,” Reed said. “Anyone who speaks in favor of closing embassies and cutting them off is a huge mistake when the two major nuclear powers are not talking and are at odds with each other.”

Jalina Porter, the State Department’s chief deputy press spokeswoman, was asked by the AP on Thursday how the war affected all three men, with only the administration’s highest priority being “the safety and security of all Americans,” including Reed and Huilan.

“It’s something that the secretary works day and night,” he said.

Reed, from Texas, was sentenced in 2020 to nine years in prison on charges of assaulting police officers who took him to a police station after he was picked up after drinking heavily at a party. He has been battling health problems behind bars, recently coughing up blood this week, his father said.

The U.S. government considers him an unjust prisoner, as Huilan, a Michigan corporate security executive, was sentenced in 2020 to 16 years in prison on espionage-related charges that his family says were completely false.

Huilan’s sister, Elizabeth, said she, like everyone else, was “doom-scrolling” the news of the war on Twitter, worried about the effects of the war on her brother and the possibility of another “Iron Curtain” reading in the area.

He said the United States could use the conflict as a new opportunity to press for the release of Reid and Huilan by creating conditions for lifting sanctions against Russia, although it was not clear if that would happen.

Paul Huilan, a former U.S. Marine who was arrested on espionage charges, is hearing a verdict in a Moscow City Court in Moscow, Russia, on June 15, 2020.

“I can’t imagine that all these oligarchs whose families are now being harmed, whose assets and products are now being affected, would not think that the release of Paul and Trevor would cost them too little to get some relief for themselves,” Huilan said.

Ukraine, meanwhile, has detained North Dakota farmer Kurt Grossjan, accused of plotting to assassinate the current member of the country’s political cabinet. His family and supporters say the allegations are baseless, and were designed to silence Groshan’s own allegations of government corruption in Ukraine.

Groshan’s sister, Christy Magnusson, said in a statement to the AP that she was concerned that the State Department was not “advocating for her release” as it would assume that Ukraine was engaged in “corrupt activities” at a time when the state was focused on supporting Ukraine as much as possible.

“We also support the people of Ukraine against Russia, but our brother is a duck in prison and we need to release him so that he can at least try to survive on his own,” he added.

Unlike Reid and Huilan, the United States did not designate Groszan an unjust prisoner.

