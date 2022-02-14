World

War on cops: 24-hour-period sees 13 police officers wounded, 2 fatally

Two police officers were killed and 11 others were injured in a 24-hour gun battle in four states on Friday.

“This is what we call the war on police,” Betsy Brantner, a 29-year-old police veteran and spokeswoman for the National Police Association, told Smith Gadget Clock Digital.

“[W]e are constantly being attacked, and we are being attacked on very simple things – traffic stops, responding to a 911 call, a domestic. All of them. “

The incidents occurred in Arizona, Maryland, New Mexico and Pennsylvania. Here are some details:

Arizona: 9 officers shot

Nine police officers were injured, including two who were shot dead while responding to a domestic dispute in Phoenix on Friday morning. Police initially responded to a report of a woman being shot at a home in the 51st Avenue and Elwood Street area. Police officials said the suspects, who are currently being held, were invited inside to shoot and injure an officer more than once.

Photographs from the scene show the suspect pulling out a child during a standstill. Four officers were shot while trying to rescue the child.

Maryland: Two police officers shot

Later Friday afternoon, two police officers were shot and wounded in Frederick, Maryland, while answering a call from a suspect. The suspect was also shot during the incident, and Maryland officials took him to a nearby hospital.

New Mexico: 1 State Army shot

A New Mexico State police officer was also shot and wounded Friday afternoon when he was hit by a police car while pursuing a vehicle.

Pennsylvania: 1 SWAT officer shot

On Friday evening, a Philadelphia SWAT officer was shot while serving a drug warrant in an apartment building. A suspect inside the apartment fired two shots through the wall, hitting the chief officer in his body armor, Fox 29 Philadelphia reported.

More police officers were killed while on duty in 2021 than in any previous year since 1995. Covid-19 caused officer line-of-duty deaths to reach record highs in early 2020, and the number of officer killings has risen, according to the FBI. Law enforcement officers killed in action (LEOKA) information.

59% increase

In 2021, the FBI has calculated 73 Officers intentionally kill the line of duty. This is an increase of about 59% 46 Intentionally murdered in 2020.

The last time more than 72 officers were killed was in 1971 1995, When 74 officers were deliberately killed on the job, according to LEOKA data. The next highest number of officers deliberately killed 72 officers in 2011 LEOKA data Has been analyzed in a report Heartland Institute.

In 2012 this number was 55; 27 in 2013; 51 in 2014; 41 in 2015; 66 in 2016; 46 in 2017; 56 in 2018; And 48 in 2019.

Family members of NYPD Officer Wilbert Mora respond after receiving a flag from the Honor Guard following Mora's funeral at St. Patrick's Cathedral in New York City on February 2, 2022.

While U.S. law enforcement officials “always know” the dangers of wearing badges, nearly two years of anti-police rhetoric are not helping police or criminals, Brantner Smith said.

“When you keep telling people that this one entity – someone in a blue or bright green uniform – is dangerous to you and you should stop them, we are definitely going to increase the attacks on law enforcement,” he explained. “And, unfortunately, it has not only become a major media issue, it has become a huge political issue.”

Responsible for progressive policy?

Branter Smith and former New York City Police Commissioner Howard Safi point to progressive bail reform and justice policies that allow repeat offenders to be released from prison and return to their communities without verification.

“The message that politicians and district attorneys are sending to criminals is that you can commit crimes with impunity,” Safir said. “And since they are no longer stopping, no longer questioning, criminals are now being encouraged to carry guns that they did not have before. And this is a downward spiral of chaos.”

Then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, on the right, speaking during a news conference in an unscheduled photo of New York City Police Commissioner Howard Safi. Safir served as commissioner from 1996 to 2000.

Then-New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, on the right, speaking during a news conference in an unscheduled photo of New York City Police Commissioner Howard Safi. Safir served as commissioner from 1996 to 2000.
(Reuters)

Violent crime has risen in major US cities over the past two years.

Murder rises 44%

Across the 22 major U.S. cities, it grew 44% in 2021 compared to 2019 and 5% compared to 2020. There were 218 more Murder In 2021 in 22 cities, according to Updated results From the Council on Criminal Justice (CCJ), a non-partisan criminal justice policy body.

For other types of violent crime, the CCJ reported an 8% increase in gun attacks, a 4% increase in acute attacks and a 1% increase. Robbery The rate has dropped since the robbery in 2020. The agency cited reports of car jacking and train robberies that became even higher in 2021. Also in 11 cities, domestic violence has increased by 4% since 2020.

Branter Smith says violent crime at the top of anti-police rhetoric seeks to move those city officials into smaller divisions or leave law enforcement entirely. As a result, some large departments in the country are experiencing staff shortages, making it more difficult for officials to respond to calls and fight crime.

Gadget Clock’ Stephanie Pagons, Louis Cassiano and Michael Ruiz contributed to this report.

