War Powers Caucus leader demands Biden get congressional approval before military action against Russia



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

ExclusiveRepublicans in the war-torn Caucus House are reminding President Biden of the only power in Congress to declare war as the Biden administration plans to send troops to Eastern Europe to deal with Russia.

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz, founder and vice-president of the bipartisan War Power Caucus, sent a letter to Biden on Thursday demanding that he seek congressional approval before taking any aggressive military action related to the Russian aggression on Ukraine, including sending troops. In Ukraine.

“Congress must declare war on the Constitution if it determines that aggressive military action is in the interests of our national security,” Biggs told Gadget Clock Digital in a statement. “The deployment of American troops to a place where there could be a deadly and protracted conflict should be taken very seriously and congressional approval is required. President Biden must present his case to Congress so that it can exercise its constitutional prerogative and determine whether the declaration of war is valid.” America. “

Biden Admin has created ‘specific sanctions package’ for Russian elites and their families, the White House says

The Biden administration has announced that it will send 3,000 troops to Eastern Europe to deal with a possible Russian invasion of Ukraine. Ukraine is not a member of NATO, but US forces will move to NATO countries in Poland, Romania and Germany if there is a drop in Russian aggression.

Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby told reporters in a briefing on Wednesday that “the current situation demands that we strengthen NATO’s defensive and defensive stance towards the east.”

Last week, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin kept 8,500 U.S. troops on high alert as Biden and his national security officials weighed in on sending troops to Eastern Europe to help Ukraine as part of a larger NATO effort, when Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened to infiltrate.

The United States will send more troops to the eastern edge of NATO in the wake of the Russia-Ukraine situation

“These forces are not going to fight in Ukraine,” Kirby said. “They are going to ensure a strong defense of our NATO allies.”

The first letter from Biden, obtained by Gadget Clock Digital, said Biden’s constitution was clear that only Congress had the power to declare war, and Republicans said they were “concerned” that Biden could send troops to Ukraine “at the first sign of Russian incursion.”

“Congress must weigh in and determine whether military action around the world is in the national interest,” the letter said. “If you believe that the deployment of American troops is a possibility, you must present your case in Congress to prevent an unconstitutional conflict. No offensive action can be taken without our advice and approval.”

The War Power Caucus is a bipartisan congressional group whose goal is to reaffirm the Congress’s constitutional responsibility for war and peace. Democrats in the Caucus did not sign the letter. Biggs were joined in the letter by Florida Republican Matt Gates and Dan Bishop of North Carolina.

A White House official told Gadget Clock that Biden had made it clear that the United States was not sending troops to fight in Ukraine and that the force’s coordination was defensive and reassuring to allies.

Congress is currently pushing for sanctions against Russia if it invades Ukraine. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, de-Caliph, said Thursday that there was no need for congressional action through a new approval (UMF) for the use of military force to build U.S. forces in Eastern Europe.

“I don’t think we need an AUMF for that,” Pelosi said.

“They are the builders of trust for our allies in the region.”

Brooke Singman of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.