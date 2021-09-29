Warby Parker prepares for its market debut

Warby Parker is set to go public Wednesday in a direct listing that could be valued at the trendy eyewear retailer at around $5 billion. (A year earlier it was valued at $3 billion in the private market.)

Warby is one of several direct-to-consumer brands, such as AllBirds and Fabletics, set to debut in the coming months. The companies aim to take advantage of high valuations for tech companies and strong interest in consumer names. As the DealBook newsletter reports, Warby co-founders and CEOs Neil Blumenthal and Dave Gilboa talked about how the brand got here and what will happen next.

On development during a pandemic.

Warby sales grew 6 percent in 2020, beating rivals like Ray-Ban, EssilorLuxottica’s parent, whose sales fell double digits in the same period. Warby’s mix of online and in-store sales “enabled us to take market share, even during the year we were hobbyists,” said Mr. Blumenthal. But it came at a cost: The company’s marketing spend accounted for 19 percent of sales in 2020, up from 13 percent the previous year.

On marrying a digital business with a growing physical presence.

Warby was one of the first brands born online that sought to combine the brand awareness that came from stores with the reach of digital sales. (It was founded in 2010, opened its first dedicated store in 2013 and now has 145 retail outlets, with plans to open more.) Warby generated about two-thirds of its revenue in stores before the pandemic, But online sales are now closer to 50-50 due to in-person mix and various restrictions. As for the ideal mix, the company is “channel agnostic”, Gilboa said.