Warehouse Fire Was Source of ‘Putrid’ Odor in California



For weeks after the blaze, residents of the waterfront community had no information about the source of the stench, the lawsuit said. The cause of the fire is estimated by local authorities. In early October, Carson Mayor Lula Davis-Holmes said the gas was “from a leaking pipeline.”

Monique Alvarez, 40, a plaintiff in the case who lives a “30-second jog” from the channel, said in an interview on Sunday that “no one was really helping” or “providing tangible resources.”

“We didn’t really have the answers at the time,” Ms. Alvarez said, waking up her three children struggling to breathe.

“Living one day in this environment felt like eternity,” she said.

One week after the fire broke out, the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced it had found “extremely low levels of hydrogen sulfide” in the air. Two days later, the department said the stench was “widespread enough” and called on residents to take air filters, close their windows and doors, and keep their pets indoors.

At one point, members of about 3,400 households were living in hotel rooms paid for by Los Angeles County, Public Works Department spokeswoman Kerzon Lee said, adding that the county also provided 40,000 air purifiers.

These efforts and emergency work to reduce odors in the channel cost the county आठवड 54 million as of last week, Mr. Lee said.

According to the South Coast Air Quality Management District, the warehouse is a partnership of Liberty Properties Ltd. and its parent company, Prologis Inc. Owned by Two other companies, Virgin St. and Day to Day Imports, were storing health and beauty products there at the time of the fire, the air quality district said.