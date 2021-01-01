Warina Hussein Afghanistan Taliban: Warina Hussein’s family fled Afghanistan 20 years ago, says situation is the same again – Warina Hussein’s family forced her to leave Afghanistan 20 years ago
Actress Varina Hussain, of Afghan descent, has expressed concern over the recent situation in Afghanistan. Warina said she remembers the days when her family was forced to leave their country 20 years ago.
Kabul Afghanistan News: The woman broke down as she reached Delhi from Kabul, saying the Taliban would kill our people
