Warmer weather forecast for much of US



Temperatures will warm up for much of the country over the next few days, bringing a taste of spring.

Record warmth will spread across California with heat alerts in place for Southern California, where highs will get into the upper 80’s.

The exact opposite is happening in Alaska, where wind chills are in the -50 to -70 range for the northern part of the state.

A couple of clipper systems will move across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes bringing snow, rain and a wintry mix, depending on where you live.

Many areas will be 15-25 degrees above average in terms of daytime highs which will bring rain instead of snow.