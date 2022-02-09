World

Warmer weather forecast for much of US

24 seconds ago
by admin
Warmer weather forecast for much of US
Written by admin
Warmer weather forecast for much of US

Warmer weather forecast for much of US

Temperatures will warm up for much of the country over the next few days, bringing a taste of spring.

FOX WEATHER EXPANDS DISTRIBUTION TO INCLUDE NEW PARTNERS, MORE ACCESSIBILITY

Potential record highs in California

Potential record highs in California
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Record warmth will spread across California with heat alerts in place for Southern California, where highs will get into the upper 80’s.

Heat alerts in southern California

Heat alerts in southern California
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

The exact opposite is happening in Alaska, where wind chills are in the -50 to -70 range for the northern part of the state.

Alaska wind chill forecast

Alaska wind chill forecast
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

A couple of clipper systems will move across the upper Midwest and Great Lakes bringing snow, rain and a wintry mix, depending on where you live.

Midwest, Great Lakes snow forecast

Midwest, Great Lakes snow forecast
(Credit: Gadget Clock)

Many areas will be 15-25 degrees above average in terms of daytime highs which will bring rain instead of snow.

