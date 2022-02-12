World

Warren County COVID-19 update for February 12

Warren County COVID-19 update for February 12
Warren County COVID-19 update for February 12

Warren County COVID-19 update for February 12

WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Saturday 12, Warren County reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in the County. Health Services said new cases also include at-home COVID-19 tests kits results reported.

Health officials said they are monitoring 12 hospitalizations, as of Saturday, with four fewer than Friday. Nine of those have been vaccinated against coronavirus.

Warren County saw 231 newer COVID-19 cases over the last 5 days. The County’s 7-day average positive coronavirus test rate was 8.1%, with fewer cases reported during the course of the week. Officials said Saturday’s Capital Region hospitalization total is the lowest it has been since November 23, 2021.

Upcoming vaccination clinic:

  • Warren County Municipal Center, on Tuesday, February 15, from 4:00-5:30 p.m.
  • Warrensburg Central School on Thursday, February 17, from 3:15 p.m. to 4:45 p.m.

Vaccination clinics will remain ongoing through the New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall. Heath Officials say Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, will be available on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays.

Positive at-home coronavirus tests should be reported through Warren County’s online reporting portal. Residents are reminded contact tracing has been taken on as the responsibility of New York State contact tracers.

