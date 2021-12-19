Warren County COVID update, December 19



WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Warren County Health Services has reported 42 new COVID-19 cases and 61 recoveries since Sunday. The county is currently monitoring 442 active cases.

Twelve residents are hospitalized, all with a moderate illness. The county said nine of those who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

The county said the surge in COVID cases in recent weeks appears to stem from workplace contacts, household contacts and indoor events. Sixteen of Sunday’s cases involve people who had been fully vaccinated. As of December 19, 1,786 of 46,289 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID.

As of Sunday, 49,967 Warren County residents (77.8%) have received their first vaccine doses, and 46,289 have been fully vaccinated. 72% have completed a vaccination series, compared to the state average of 68.8%. 87.3% of residents 18 and older have gotten at least one dose.

Health officials said 1,277 Warren County children 11 or younger (28.0% of the population, compared to state average of 24.4%) have gotten a first vaccine dose.

Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster dose as soon as you are eligible.

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

December 21, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration links can be found on the Warren County COVID website.

December 28, from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Moderna, Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson first doses and booster doses. Registration is not yet open.

The New York State mass vaccination site at Aviation Mall in Queensbury has reopened as a vaccine and testing site. Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines, including boosters and pediatric vaccines, are being offered. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.