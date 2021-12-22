Warren County COVID update for Dec. 22



WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Wednesday, Warren County Health Services confirmed 61 new COVID-19 cases and 32 recoveries. As of Wednesday, Warren County was monitoring 456 active coronavirus cases.

438 cases included mild illness. 13 cases were hospitalized, one of which was in critical condition. The rest are all considered in moderate condition, as are five who are moderately ill outside the hospital.

Tracking COVID cases by county



A majority of Warren County COVID cases come down to family or household exposures, workplace exposures or indoor gatherings. The county is asking residents to assume they will be exposed to coronavirus when entering any large gathering.

Of Wednesday’s cases, 31 were among people already fully vaccinated for COVID-19. To date, there have been 1,879 confirmed coronavirus cases among Warren County’s 46,370 fully vaccinated residents.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region



For those who are seeking coronavirus vaccination or testing, the state-run site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury continues to operate. In addition, vaccine clinics are set for the next three Tuesdays – Dec. 28, Jan. 4 and Jan. 11 – from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center.