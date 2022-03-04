Warren County COVID update for March 4



WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Warren County reported 28 new COVID-19 tests. That number includes 10 reported at-home tests.

There were seven hospitalized cases as of Friday, including five fully vaccinated residents of the county. One of the five had received a booster shot.

Warren County had seen 76 new coronavirus cases over the last five days. The county’s 7-day average positive coronavirus test rate stood at 3.3%.

The National Center for Disease Control made an update late Thursday to its COVID-19 community exposure level tracking website. Warren County is currently ranked as an area of low exposure.

COVID-19 test kits remain available at Warren County Municipal Center, Glens Falls City Hall, and various town halls and Stewart’s Shops locations across the county. On Friday and Saturday, home test kits are being given out inside the Aviation Mall, near the interior entrance to Dick’s Sporting Goods.

Vaccine clinics continue to operate Tuesdays from 4:30-6:30 p.m. at Warren County Municipal Center. Vaccines and booster shots are available daily at the state-run testing site at the Aviation Mall in Queensbury.