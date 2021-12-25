Warren County COVID update Saturday, December 25



WARREN COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Warren County Health Services confirmed 72 new COVID-19 cases on Saturday, as well as 59 recoveries. As of Saturday, December 25, the county was monitoring a total of 533 active coronavirus cases.

Tracking COVID vaccinations in the Capital Region



Health Services reports 12 Warren County residents are hospitalized as of Saturday. Two vaccinated patients are critical and the remainder has a moderate illness. One person is moderately ill outside of the hospital. Eight of the 12 who are hospitalized are unvaccinated.

Health Services reported 30 of Saturday’s cases involved individuals who had been fully vaccinated. Cumulatively as of Saturday, 1,991 of 46,533 fully vaccinated Warren County residents have tested positive for COVID-19.

Warren County’s rolling 7-day average of new cases is 63.1 and the Capital Region’s rate is 8.6% as of Saturday. Officials say 1,338 Warren County children 11 or younger (29.4% of the population, compared to the state average of 27.0%) have gotten a first vaccine dose.

Tracking COVID cases by county



Warren County recommends residents:

Get a COVID-19 vaccination

Do not go to work or school if feeling any symptoms of illness, and self-quarantine until getting a COVID test

Wear a mask and face covering in public indoor places

Those who are not vaccinated, including children under the age of 12, should wear masks in all public indoor settings

Wash hands frequently and maintain social distance

If diagnosed with COVID-19, please consult a physician or urgent care center to discuss treatment

Upcoming vaccination clinics:

Tuesday, December 28, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster and second doses. (Registration link posted)

Tuesday, January 4, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., Moderna booster doses. (Registration not yet open)

Tuesday, January 11, Warren County Municipal Center, 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m., vaccines to be determined. (Registration not yet open)

READ Also Is It Okay to Hand A Card To A Neighbor Instead of Mailing It? Capital City Rescue Mission serves annual Christmas dinner



In addition:

Local pediatricians have begun offering clinics for their patients who are ages 5-11. Pharmacies and New York State mass vaccination sites are also offering pediatric vaccinations. More details can be found on the Warren County website.

The Warren County vaccine team remains available for in-home vaccinations. Please call 518-761-6580 for details about vaccination protocols.

Parents and guardians can make appointments for their children at state mass vaccination sites on the New York State website. Parents can also contact their child’s pediatrician, pharmacies, or other providers for vaccination information and to schedule appointments.

Registration for the clinics is required and can be found on the Warren County website. Booster shot eligibility requirements can be found on the New York State website.