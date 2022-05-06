Warren pushes to eliminate filibuster over Roe v. Wade, says she’s ‘madder than hell’



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Massachusetts senior senator “crazy than hell”.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren of Massachusetts said Thursday that Democrats cannot allow Philipbuster to block their intended legislation under Row v. Wade. The senator described himself as “crazyer than hell” over the Supreme Court’s leaked draft decision dismissing the abortion rights case.

“Right-wing extremists have hijacked the U.S. Supreme Court,” Warren said Wednesday after a rally against the leaked decision. “Of course we do [expand the Supreme Court] To balance and protect our fundamental rights, including the constitutional right to abortion. “

Ruth Bader confirms Ginsberg’s earlier warning about ROE V. WADE leaked by Supreme Court

“It’s a long time ago. And we can’t let Philibuster stand in our way,” he added on Thursday.

Chief Justice John Roberts Sure Justice Samuel Alito’s draft opinion in the Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization case on Tuesday is genuine – although the draft is dated February, and does not represent the court’s current or final opinion.

In the draft, Alito hits Rowe v. Wade, which strikes at state law across the country and allows states to again enact their own laws on abortion.

“I’m crazier than hell. And I’m determined to fight like hell,” Warren said on social media on Thursday.

A madman Warren Electoral supporters have gathered outside Supreme Court On Tuesday, he delivered an emotional speech calling for an “extremist” court.

“I am outraged because an extremist, the Supreme Court of the United States, thinks they have imposed their extremist views on all women in this country, and they are wrong,” she said, waving her finger in the air.

It could be difficult for Congress to pass a federal law to legalize abortion. Democrats have a 50-50 majority in the Senate (two independent Democrats and Vice President Kamala Harris are breaking ties), and moderates Sense Joe Manchin, DW, and Kirsten Cinema, D-Ariz, support the 60-vote Philistine threshold.

Gadget Clock’ Brie Stimson contributed to this report.