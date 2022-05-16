Warren Sapp relays Tony Dungy’s message to athletes on how to avoid scandals: ‘I remember this like yesterday’



Legendary NFL defensive lineman Warren Sap recollects in a current podcast interview the necessary classes he discovered from head coach Tony Dangi throughout his profession.

Sapp appeared on “The Pivot Podcast” final week and recollects what Dangi advised him and his teammates in regards to the 5 the explanation why athletes get into hassle. Former Indianapolis Colts defensive and Robert Mathis, who additionally performed underneath Dangi, shared the clip on his social media.

“Tony Dangi advised us 5 issues, and I remember it like yesterday, it is going to maintain you away from the USA At this time cowl,” stated SAP. “Out at 12 midnight, plus-15 velocity restrict, medication or weapons, alcohol or ladies very effectively or not ok.”

SAP has given two examples of gamers violating the warning sound of dangi. He talked about in his profession the arrest of former Las Vegas Riders huge receiver Henry Rugs III and the dying of NBA legend Alan Iverson in a deadly automobile accident.

Sapi performed for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers when Dangi was coach. He was one of the vital formidable defensive linemen of his time, recording 406 tackles and 77 sacks whereas on the Tampa Bay.

Dangi responded to Mathis’ tweet on Saturday.

“Warren heard it 26 years in the past. You heard it 20 years in the past. And people guidelines are nonetheless in place. Glad you remember them.”