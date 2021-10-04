Warriors coach says Andrew Wiggins has got a Covid shot

Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins, who opposed receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, has received one, team coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday.

This means Wiggins will be able to play in home games in San Francisco, as city ordinances require individuals to be fully vaccinated to enter facilities such as indoor gyms. Wiggins attempted to circumvent those restrictions by filing for a religious exemption, which was denied by the NBA.

The NBA publicly stated that if players in markets with similar mandates – namely the Nets and the Knicks, who play in New York, and the Warriors, who play in San Francisco – could not play because of their unaffiliated status, they would Salary can be lost.

Initially, it looked like Wiggins would miss out on home games and miss them. He told reporters last week that his back was “against the wall, but I will continue to fight for what I believe in.”