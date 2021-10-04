Warriors coach says Andrew Wiggins has got a Covid shot
Golden State Warriors guard Andrew Wiggins, who opposed receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, has received one, team coach Steve Kerr told reporters on Sunday.
This means Wiggins will be able to play in home games in San Francisco, as city ordinances require individuals to be fully vaccinated to enter facilities such as indoor gyms. Wiggins attempted to circumvent those restrictions by filing for a religious exemption, which was denied by the NBA.
The NBA publicly stated that if players in markets with similar mandates – namely the Nets and the Knicks, who play in New York, and the Warriors, who play in San Francisco – could not play because of their unaffiliated status, they would Salary can be lost.
Initially, it looked like Wiggins would miss out on home games and miss them. He told reporters last week that his back was “against the wall, but I will continue to fight for what I believe in.”
The league has said in recent days that 95 percent of NBA players had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. The players’ union has refused to establish a leaguewide vaccine mandate. Wiggins was one of a small group of major players who were not vaccinated. But Wiggins found support from vaccinated teammates such as Draymond Green, who said he would not push Wiggins to get the vaccine.
“To me, it looks like it has turned into a political war,” Greene told reporters last week. “When you’re talking about vaccination and non-vaccination, I think it’s become very political. And for someone who isn’t into politics that much, when you make something so political. And not everyone gets into politics, you can shut those people too. I think there is something to be said for people’s concern about something that is being suppressed so hard. Like, why are you pushing it so hard?”
Green’s comments were supported by the NBA’s biggest star, LeBron James, as well as Republican Senator Ted Cruz of Texas, a frequent critic of the NBA. senator Also said in a Twitter post on Wednesday, “I stand with Andrew Wiggins,” as well as other uneducated players, including Orlando Magic’s Jonathan Isaacs and Washington Wizards Bradley Beale.
