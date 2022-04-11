Warriors’ Klay Thompson carrying vintage form into the playoffs



Clay Thompson’s form is now the least of the Golden State’s concerns.

“Evidence of how he has been over the last few weeks is in court,” said Warriors coach Steve Kerr after Thompson ended the season on Sunday night with a 128-107 win over New Orleans, pouring season-high 41 points. Weather. “He’s in a great groove right now, so that’s a really good sign.”

Thompson’s recent game is one of the main reasons for the Warriors to reach the playoffs in a five-game winning streak. Fellow “Splash Brothers” Stephen Curry has been sidelined with a leg injury, and Thompson has scored 30 or more in three consecutive games.

Since Jan. 9, when he resumed his offseason career after more than two seasons with successive knee and Achilles injuries, Thompson has averaged 20 points from 32 games.

“I push myself back because when you go through my injuries, there are some really slow days,” Thompson said. “There’s a lot of tiring exercise here and it’s a challenge to build your muscles again to do what you love – something I’ve never done before. So, doing it twice and coming out and the average (20 points) is inspiring for me and just We want to continue, because I’m still scratching the surface of what could be. “

In New Orleans, Thompson looked like a sharpshooter who could grab a game with one hand.

He scored 21 points in the first half to give Golden State a 20-point halftime lead. And when New Orleans tried to make a play of it late in the third quarter, Thompson came back to put it away with 15 points five minutes apart at the start of the fourth quarter.

His scoring came in everything from reverse layup and floater driving to pull-up jumpers, turnarounds and of course, the 3s – all seven of them.

Kerr said that the scoring display Thompson recently “does not surprise me, because it is clay.”

“He’s one of the greatest shooters of all time,” Kerr continued. “The biggest thing is she just found her rhythm. She’s got her conditioning. At first, she wanted to get everything back so badly she was pushing the issue, and it was really fun to see her settle down.”

The third pick in three seasons just in time for the Warriors’ first playoff series. They will start the first round series at home against Denver on Saturday night.

“There’s a lot of ups and downs for myself this season, but I’m stuck with it,” Thompson said. “I’ll keep it going, and there’s going to be some great momentum in the playoffs. I can’t wait. I’m so excited about the playoffs, the last two years have been painful to watch.”