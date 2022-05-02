Warriors rally after Draymond Green ejected, beat Grizzlies in Game 1



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

Clay Thompson went ahead with a 3-pointer with 36 seconds left and beat Memphis Grizzlies 117-116 in the first half of the Golden State Warriors Western Conference semifinal on Sunday, 117-116.

Jordan led the Warriors with 31 points from the pool bench, hitting 5 of 10 3-pointers. Stephen Curry added 24 points, followed by Andrew Wiggins with 17 and Thompson with 15 points.

Green was dropped for a flagrant foul just before halftime.

Thompson missed two free throws with 6.7 seconds left, then Memphis won a jump ball before taking a timeout with 3.6 seconds left to set the final game. Grizzlies plays a play like Ja Morant’s last-second lay-up to win Game 5 in the first round, but Morant’s lay-up goes over the rim.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Morant finished with 34 points and 10 assists, and Jaren Jackson Jr. averaged 33 points in his season with six 3-pointers and scored at least 30 in the playoffs as the first pair of Memphis teammates. D’Antony Melton added 14 and Brandon Clark added 12.

The Grizzlies have come back from a two-point deficit in their last three wins to end their first-round series – the first team in NBA history to do so more than once in a post-season, let alone a series. They finished fourth in the NBA with an average of 33 points, beating opponents by 10.3 points per game.

This time, they can only match Warriors points for points in time.

The Memphis Warriors tied the franchise record with 56 wins for the No. 2 seed in the West, and the Grizzlies also took three of four in their season series. Thompson has played only one and Green two games and Curry three.

It was a rematch from the 2015 semifinals as opposed to the Warriors’ role as a young team with Memphis led by experienced vets. It was also the first time the Warriors had started a conference semifinal on the streets and the third play-off series did not start at home as the coach of Golden State Steve Kerr.

The Warriors have blended their line-up, bench-pulling for Gary Payton II, focusing on defending Morant, Grizzlies’ all-star point guard and the NBA’s best player of the season.

Morant started the game with a back-to-back 3 seconds, half of the entire first round against Minnesota, and had 14 to lead the Grizzlies 32-24 after the first quarter. This is the first time Memphis has held an opponent by less than 30 points this post season.

The Grizzlies were 13th in the second quarter and 61-55 at halftime.

Green fouled Brandon Clarke with 1:18 left in the second. Officials reviewed the play for a few minutes and fans shouted “Throw him away!” Green finished with six points, four rebounds and five turnovers.

Curry was stuck on eight points in the first half, none in the second and picked up his third foul second after Green’s ejection.

Curry had eight points in the first half, none in the second half. But he scored 13 and There were 10 pools The Warriors beat Memphis 36-29 in the third and were 91-90 after the third. Golden State had 14 of the 21 shootings in the third, of which 7 out of 5 were out of the arc.

Tip-INS

Warriors: Curry overtook Dennis Johnson in 23rd place for the most playoff points with 3,123. The next Paul Pierce was 3,160. … Kevin Looney and Poole started the second half in place of Green and Payton, who started but were limited to eight minutes with three fouls. … The Warriors also started the road against Houston in 2018 and Toronto in 2019. … they won a road game in a series and extended their NBA record for the 25th consecutive series.

Grizzlies: Steven Adams, who led the NBA in offensive rebound every game in the regular season, missed the second consecutive game in health and safety protocols. Zierre Williams missed his second game due to pain in his right knee.