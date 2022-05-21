Warriors’ Steve Kerr berates ref after foul: ‘It’s the f—ing playoffs’



Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was sad with a foul off the ball in the second quarter of the crew’s Western Convention remaining recreation towards the Dallas Mavericks.

With 7:42 left in the second quarter, the Mavericks have been taking the ball out of bounds. Mavericks ahead Davis Bartons was making an attempt to get away from Warriors guard Damien Lee and the referees referred to as him a foul. Bartons went to the line for a free throw, annoying Kerr.

The TNT broadcast sidelined Kerke who shouted at officers after the foul.

“Are you going to name it? It is f — ing play off!” He mentioned.

At the time, Dallas was main the recreation 48-34.

Warriors Dremond Inexperienced says Charles Berkeley helps Mav for a purpose: “I really feel the similar approach.”

Bartons and Lee tousled early in the quarter.

Bartons was in the nook guarded by Lee when he fired and made a three-pointer. Lee got here down on Bartans to make a ball shot. When Bartons was making an attempt to get again, Lee was on prime of him and the two of them hugged one another.

The referees stopped the recreation and went to the replay monitor to resolve if one thing dangerous had occurred. The referee and the gamers set Bartans and Leake aside in an thrilling second.

No matter the purpose, the referees have assessed a double technical foul.

Golden State arrived on Friday evening, main the sequence 1-0.