Warriors’ Steve Kerr berates ref after foul: ‘It’s the f—ing playoffs’

13 hours ago
Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr was sad with a foul off the ball in the second quarter of the crew’s Western Convention remaining recreation towards the Dallas Mavericks.

With 7:42 left in the second quarter, the Mavericks have been taking the ball out of bounds. Mavericks ahead Davis Bartons was making an attempt to get away from Warriors guard Damien Lee and the referees referred to as him a foul. Bartons went to the line for a free throw, annoying Kerr.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr points to players in the first half of Game 2 of the Western Conference Final of the NBA Basketball Playoff against the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco on Friday, May 20, 2022.

Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr factors to gamers in the first half of Sport 2 of the Western Convention Closing of the NBA Basketball Playoff towards the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco on Friday, Might 20, 2022.
(AP Photograph / Jade Jacobson)

The TNT broadcast sidelined Kerke who shouted at officers after the foul.

“Are you going to name it? It is f — ing play off!” He mentioned.

At the time, Dallas was main the recreation 48-34.

Warriors Dremond Inexperienced says Charles Berkeley helps Mav for a purpose: “I really feel the similar approach.”

Bartons and Lee tousled early in the quarter.

Davis Bartons of the Dallas Mavericks shot a three-point basket against the # 44 Golden State Warriors during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoff Western Conference Final on May 20, 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Davis Bartons of the Dallas Mavericks shot a three-point basket towards the # 44 Golden State Warriors throughout Sport 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoff Western Convention Closing on Might 20, 2022 at the Chase Heart in San Francisco, California.
(Andrew D. Bernstein / NBA through Getty Pictures)

Bartons was in the nook guarded by Lee when he fired and made a three-pointer. Lee got here down on Bartans to make a ball shot. When Bartons was making an attempt to get again, Lee was on prime of him and the two of them hugged one another.

The referees stopped the recreation and went to the replay monitor to resolve if one thing dangerous had occurred. The referee and the gamers set Bartans and Leake aside in an thrilling second.

No matter the purpose, the referees have assessed a double technical foul.

Damien Lee of the Golden State Warriors drives the # 1 basket during Game 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoff Western Conference Final against the Dallas Mavericks on May 20, 2022 at the Chase Center in San Francisco, California.

Damien Lee of the Golden State Warriors drives the # 1 basket throughout Sport 2 of the 2022 NBA Playoff Western Convention Closing towards the Dallas Mavericks on Might 20, 2022 at the Chase Heart in San Francisco, California.
(Noah Graham through Getty Pictures / NBAE)

Golden State arrived on Friday evening, main the sequence 1-0.

