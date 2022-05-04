Warriors’ Steve Kerr calls Dillon Brooks’ foul on Gary Payton II ‘dirty,’ Grizzlies player ‘broke the code’



Multiple Golden State Warriors staff ripped through Memphis Grizzlies forward Dillon Brooks for a foul that injured Gary Payton II during Game 2 of their play-off series on Tuesday night.

The play happened in the first quarter when Payton was going for a dunk. Brooks comes from behind and hits Payton. The Warriors player called and hit and his elbow was seriously injured. Payton has an elbow fracture and could miss the rest of the playoffs.

Golden State coach Steve Kerr was furious immediately after the game and expanded his thinking at the post-game press conference. He said he did not think it was intentional, but “it was dirty.”

“Playoff basketball is supposed to be physical. Everyone’s going to compete. Everyone’s going to fight for everything. But there’s a code in this league,” Kerr said via NBC Sports Bay Area. “There is a code that players follow. You should never endanger a person’s season / career, such as taking someone in mid-air and hitting him on the head and finally breaking Gary’s elbow.

“It’s a guy who’s been working hard for the last six years, trying to do it in this league. He’s finally found a house, he’s played his butt off this year. The playoffs, it should be the time of his life. And a guy comes, He was beaten on the head. He broke the code. Dillon Brooks broke the code. “

Stephen Curry said it was “out of line in terms of taking up a huge windup, in the case of a defenseless player going up in a lay-up and doing everything that could happen in that situation.”

Dreammond Green was a little more impure.

“It was a bull – not a foul,” he said.

Brooks was assessed for an obvious foul in the game and was disqualified.

Memphis coach Taylor Jenkins was told after the game that Kerke called the foul “dirty” and said he trusted officials to make the right call.

“They’ve reviewed it. They’ve given their verdict, obviously (Brooks) has made headlines. So I’m going to believe what the referee did,” Jenkins said.

Memphis 106-101 won the game.

