Was Elizabeth Holmes like Steve Jobs? his email says no

Lance Wade didn’t say “get stitches” out loud, but that didn’t have to do with his behavior in the courtroom today. This is the most aggressive performance ever by Elizabeth Holmes’ defense attorney, and that’s probably because the latest testimony is just so bad For the case of Holmes.

On the stand today was Adam Rosendorff, the former director of Theranos Lab, responsible for the lab where patient results were processed. In his opening statement, Wade was clear that he was ready to blame Theranos laboratory directors — including Rosendorff — for many of the company’s problems. His interrogation of Rosendorff elicited two successful objections from the government to the argument.

Was Rosendorf trained by the government on his answers?

So far, the defense used a softer approach. When confronting whistleblower Erica Cheung, Holmes’ lawyers tried not to destroy her credibility. Wade was reclusive, even kind – and used him to present some of the documents and testimony that would strengthen his client’s case. Along with Surekha Gangakhedkar, who worked in R&D and helped develop many of the company’s tests, Wade offered evidence that Holmes was a considerate owner, who tried to talk Gangakhedkar about leaving.

But today, Wade appears to have been implicated from the very beginning of his cross-examination. Rosendorff’s testimony earlier in the day brought evidence emails that looked horrifying to Holmes, who is on trial for wire fraud and conspiracy to commit wire fraud. He showed that Rosendorff was becoming frustrated with the tests, management, and Holmes’ brother, Christian, who was put between Rosendorff and the complaining doctors. Perhaps that’s why Wade began by aggressively attacking Rosendorff’s credibility.

Wade enlisted several federal agents—along with the FBI, the Postal Service, and the FDA—that Rosendorf was in a room, and it seemed that Rosendorff could not remember all of their names. (In some cases, Rosendorff testified, those agents had not even spoken to him.) Was Rosendorf trained by the government on his answers? Wade demanded, almost screaming.

Wade did manage to score a few points, such as when he asked Rosendorff to say that Holmes never told him to report an incorrect result. He showed that Rosendorff had previously answered a question about why he had left Theranos a bit aloof during the oath two years earlier.

Wade also asked Rosendorff to say that the patient introduction we heard about last week—the one Rosendorff wanted to delay—was only for friends and family. I’m not sure the soft launch testimony helped Wade, though. After all, what friends and family would not be more Understanding whether the company needs extra time to fix things?

Wade pauses Walter Isaacson’s biography of Jobs because he asks questions

The tone changed after returning from a brief pause. (Lawyers often read journalists’ live-tweets of their trials, as well as our stories. Hi, Lance!) Wade began to portray Holmes as a marketing genius like Steve Jobs. Quite calm and friendly to Rosendorff, he asked the former lab director to say part of the reason he joined Theranos was because he thought it would be the next Apple.

Wade kept a biography of Jobs by Walter Isaacson, which Rosendorff said he would read, as he asked questions. Part of Apple’s success was its intense focus on marketing, right? (Cheet Day, who later worked with Theranos, came up with Apple’s “Think Different.”) And Apple was crazy-focused on privacy, right? Judge Edward Davila interrupted this line of inquiry by saying that “it’s not time for a book report,” but by that time Wade had arrived on the highlights.

There was, however, a elder The problem for the Steve Jobs metaphor: Elizabeth Holmes’ brother, Christian.

“You handled it well,” Holmes wrote to his brother.

In an email series, Christian — who had no medical or scientific background — appeared to be grabbing Rosendorff’s role as laboratory director when asked by a customer service representative. Christian, not Rosendorff, whether to approve a second draw for a failed test.

In another email series, a doctor wrote that a cholesterol test did not add up. Rosendorff wrote to Christian that there was something wrong with the test. In response, Christian gives Rosendorff a paragraph of explanation to give to the doctor. Rosendorff dismissed it, saying he would not defend the trial. In response, Christian followed him – and received an “attaboy”! Email from his sister. “You handled it well,” Holmes wrote to his brother.

Thanks to this intervention, Rosendorff looked like he was at the end of his rope: “100% honesty and transparency are essential to the patient,” he wrote to Christian. “My first duty is not to Theranos but to the patient according to my Hippocratic oath ‘Premium non nocere’.” Christian forwarded it to Holmes and Sunny Balwani, Holmes’ co-defendants, who are being tried separately. Rosendorff spared the patient another Theranos fingerprick and instead used the FDA-approved venous draw test.

In another set of emails, Rosendorff said she felt out of the loop on what the company was doing. He asked to get the license of the lab. “I feel pressured to confirm results I cannot trust,” he wrote to Holmes.

In response, he wrote, “How sad and disappointed to see this from you.” She said that she had not raised her concerns earlier – this is not true, as we have seen emails of her doing this and c”. Rosendorff also testified on Friday to meet with Holmes about his concerns.

“Are you both comfortable with that?”

It wasn’t just some bad tests that needed to be kept calm. Theranos appeared privy to the issue of fooling public health officials – with Holmes’ blessing. When auditors from the California Department of Public Health were about to visit the lab, Holmes emailed Rosendorf and Balvani to find out where they were headed. On the day of the inspection, no one was to go into or out of Normandy, the lab where the Edison machines were kept, Rosendorff testified. To their knowledge, the auditors had not seen the Edison device that day.

Legally, laboratories are required to conduct proficiency tests to ensure accurate results. Rosendorff “felt that management was giving lip service to the issue,” he said. He testified that he did not receive any resources or support for his proficiency test plans. Nothing changed even after he left. Rosendorff sent an email to his Gmail account about this in case he needed it later.

Eventually, he found another job and served notice, staying briefly so he could find another lab director. During that time in November 2014 another bad exam result came. Rosendorff was blunt, telling Holmes and Balwani that the accuracy of the test was in question. “Are you both comfortable with that?” He wrote in an email.

In response, Balvani essentially dismissed Rosendorff’s concerns. Rosendorff forwarded that response to Holmes, writing, “I find Sunny’s response offensive and fraudulent. She should apologize.” Holmes then forwarded that email to Balvani saying that they should “cut him off on Monday”, which Rosendorff explained should fire him rather than let him serve his last few days.

Sure, Rosendorff spoke to the Fed and knew roughly what questions to ask. Yes, the launch that Rosendorff testified on Friday was a “soft launch.” But it doesn’t speak to email after email of patient complaints, or to Rosendorff’s increasingly blunt efforts to address poor tests. This certainly doesn’t explain Christian Holmes’ involvement, or why his sister Rosendorff was praising him for slapping her lab director.

Rosendorff’s cross-examination will continue tomorrow. But so far, not much has been made to weaken him – and the emails that have been offered reinforce him. They also raise a lot of questions about Elizabeth Holmes’ credibility, and that would be difficult to overcome.