Was Salman Khan not married because of these 2 incidents? himself told the reason

In an interview with superstar Salman Khan, Rajat Sharma had asked, ‘When will you get married?’ In response, he mentioned two incidents.

Superstar Salman Khan has worked in many hit films. Right now he is in discussion about his next film ‘Antim: The Final Truth’. Apart from Salman Khan, Varun Dhawan and actress Mahima Makwana will be seen in the film. Recently the trailer of the film was released. Salman Khan’s fans constantly ask him a question, which is related to his marriage. Once during the interview, senior journalist Rajat Sharma also asked Salman the same question.

Then Salman Khan told 2 incidents behind not getting married. Salman had said, ‘You are aware of my personal life. Two cases of Jodhpur and Mumbai accident are going on. We are confident that we will win both the cases. But God is not good, if something happened, where I got punished. then what will happen? Imagine if I got married before that. Will this be okay? That the husband is in jail for 2, 3 or 5 years and the child will come to visit his father in jail. Inshallah, if this case will be cleared soon then I will think.

Salim Khan’s reply: In a conversation, Salim Khan was also asked that why is Salman Khan not getting married? He replied in a joking manner and said, ‘You can ask me any question, but don’t ask when will Salman get married? Because I have no answer for this.

In another interview, he had said, ‘It is not that marriage relations are not coming for Salman Khan. Many times the matter of marriage reached the very end, but some things Salman’s mother did not like, then it kept happening. Now this thing has become a bit old and it is his personal decision anyway, so he will tell.

Sajid Nadiadwala had narrated the anecdote: Salman’s close friend Sajid Nadiadwala shared an anecdote in ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’. He told, ‘I did not want to get married again, but due to Salman’s insistence, I had to do it. Actually Salman Khan wanted to get married, but because both are close friends, decided to do the wedding on the same day – at the same place.

Sajid further explains, ‘Salman and I were about to get married on Salim Khan’s birthday. But a few days before the wedding, Salman said – I am not in the mood, man. Now these words Salman has backed down but I decided to move forward.