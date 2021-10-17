Was your Aadhaar Card used for some wrong purpose? Know- How to find address and where to complain Was your Aadhaar card used for some wrong purpose? Know- how to find address and where to complain – Was your Aadhaar card used for wrong purposes? Know- how to find address and where to complain

Actually, the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI) provides this facility to the Aadhaar card holders to know where their Aadhaar was used.

Aadhar Card has become a very important document for any citizen of the country. Whether to get a new SIM card or to open an account in the bank…Aadhar is required in various such works. However, there are some occasions when, during some important work, your Aadhaar and its copy go here and there to unknown people for some time. Whether it is during the time of getting a photocopy of it or any other similar occasion, your Aadhaar may fall into the wrong hands and someone misuses it.

Since, the details like name, address, phone number and finger print etc. In such a situation, going all these things to someone else is not considered right. If you too have such doubts or thoughts that ever come to your mind, then you can clarify this messy situation. People can easily do this work sitting at home and there is no charge for this.

What is the process?: Go to uidai.gov.in. There, on the home page, under ‘Aadhaar Services’, the option of ‘Aadhaar Authentication History’ is available. If you open it, then you will be asked for Aadhaar number and the security code that appears in front. After filling these things, you will have to ask for One Time Password (OTP) on your registered number.

After filling the OTP, the user will have to provide the requested details along with the authentication type and date range. Then verify it, then a list will come in front, in which the history of Aadhar card for the last six months will be revealed. It will all be clear that when and where your Aadhaar was used.

By the way, if you find any discrepancy there, then in this situation you can also complain to UIDAI. This can be done by making a phone call on the toll free number 1964, while you can raise your problem by writing a detailed mail to [email protected] Not only this, a complaint can also be given by visiting uidai.gov.in/file-complaint.