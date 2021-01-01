Washing machines below Rs 7000: Cheap washing machine plan! White Westinghouse brand is making inroads in India 12 new models are now available offline – If you want to buy a washing machine plan, White Westinghouse can be the best option starting from Rs 6,999

A few years ago, the White Westinghouse entered the Indian market with an Indian washing machine. Previously it was only available online but now the company has partnered with Walmart and launched 12 new models to make them available offline. The company’s move will not only increase its reach to more customers but also strengthen its presence in the market and challenge other competitors with full vigor. We spoke to Brand Head Pallavi Singh to find out what the company’s future strategy is. Check out some excerpts from the conversation ….

Question 1: What changes have the White Westhouse seen in the washing machine segment since its launch in the Indian market?

Since the brand’s launch, we’ve seen customers move from washers to semi-automatic washing machines and from semi-auto machines to fully automated ones. This can be mainly attributed to the corona epidemic as domestic help was no longer readily available and people did not seek part-time help at home if available. Machines that have more durability and are easier to use are being replaced by machines that have previously been used for rough and hard use.

Question 2: How much has the brand grown in the last one year? What are his future predictions?

The brand has reported 200% growth in the last one year. Our goal is to gain 7% -8% online market share and sell about 70,000 units per year.

Question 3: How has the market and demand for washing machines changed during the epidemic and now?

As mentioned earlier, we see a shift in the direction of machine upgrades as the customer is now the end user rather than the domestic helper. Semi-automatic washing machines are more popular in Tier 2 cities and fully automatic is preferred in Tier 1 cities. The 6.5kg and 7.5kg SA washing machines are by far the biggest contributors. Eventually, fully auto machines will become a major part of the market, which will be close to 45%.

Question 4: Have you noticed any interesting trends in consumer preferences in Tier 1, Tier 2 or Tier 3 cities?

We see that now even in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities, a small consumer class is ready to go for fully automatic machines, although a large portion still opts for semi-automatic machines or washers.

Question 5: Low-cost brands like Candace have launched a range of their automatic and semi-automatic washing machines, how do you see the competition?

We welcome competition in the affordable category segment as the category A brand has long dominated, gaining 90% or more of the market. With the arrival of new brands, consumers will become more aware of the options available to them and will be more inclined towards products made in India. There will also be a sense of value and customers will get the right price for the right technology.

Ques 6: What are the features that make WWH washing machine a great alternative?

Our front load machine keeps your clothes 99% sterile through heat technology and the machine comes with 12 wash programs. The drums are diamond cut and have smart magic filters. Our semi auto washing machine is made of strong and durable ABS material and has a collar scrubber. This machine has 5 star BEE rating. We also offer a 2 year warranty on the product.

Ques 7: Will the brand offer some discounts and offers at this festival, what can buyers expect?

We will offer some discounts on prices and customers will also get bank offers, credit card offers, instant cashback, interest free EMI plans and exchange programs.

Question 8: How much does your washing machine cost?

We have introduced washing machines in the Indian market with the common man in mind. Our models are available in India from Rs 6,990 to Rs 9,600. Soon we will also be launching a fully automatic washing machine.