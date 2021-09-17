Washington beat the Giants on a last-second field goal
The Giants moved the ball quickly and effectively several times. Then they settled for a field goal.
Repeat.
On a solid night for Daniel Jones—22 for 249 yards, and a rush of 95 yards—the Giants couldn’t convert when Thursday night in Washington really mattered. Five times, his offense went back to the edge and turned the game over to kicker Graham Gano. Five times, he made the field-goal effort he presented in front of him. But the points left on the board were costly in the Giants’ 30–29 loss to the Washington football team.
The cruelest twist? Washington won the game on his own 43-yard field goal, a penalty-assisted second attempt by Dustin Hopkins with no time left.
The Giants and the football team were both looking forward to victory after losing in Week 1. Last season it was only a 7-9 record for Washington to win the NFC East. It also gave 6-10 veterans a lot of hope going into this season. A 0-2 start – for the fifth straight year – is not what he had in mind.
Jones’ fine passing performance was matched by Washington’s Taylor Heinicke, who took the reins after football teammate Ryan Fitzpatrick was injured in Week 1. It was Heinicke’s second start in his career at the age of 28, but he was 34 for 46 for 336 yards and crucially led his team to two of the Giants’ three touchdowns.
The game looked back and forth. The team took a 27-26 lead with 4 minutes 33 seconds remaining on an acrobatic, spinning touchdown catch. by Ricky Seals-Jones.
After Washington got the ball back, Heinicke made a false pass on his number 22 that was stopped by James Bradberry with 2:22. The Giants suddenly had a chance to steal the game.
Once again, however, they settled for a Gano field goal and a 29–27 lead.
With only one field goal needed to take back the win, Washington executed a classic 11-play, 50-yard two-minute drill. Hopkins missed 48-yards at the end of it, but an offside penalty against Dexter Lawrence gave him a second shot from close to five yards at 43. With no time on the clock, he changed it and the team (1-1). ) was the winner.
The Giants also received bad news early in the game after offensive lineman Nick Gates, a co-captain, suffered a serious leg injury in the first quarter. He was kicked off the field, and the team later said that he had fractured his leg, most likely ending his season.
Much was said about receiver Kenny Golladay giving Jones the edge late in the game. Golladay did not meet with the press, but Jones said: “I think he was disappointed with the situation. I don’t think it was for me or anyone in particular.”
It was a disappointment felt by many veteran fans, who were still waiting for their team’s first playoff win since their Super Bowl victory in 2012.
