Washington beat the Giants on a last-second field goal

The Giants moved the ball quickly and effectively several times. Then they settled for a field goal.

Repeat.

On a solid night for Daniel Jones—22 for 249 yards, and a rush of 95 yards—the Giants couldn’t convert when Thursday night in Washington really mattered. Five times, his offense went back to the edge and turned the game over to kicker Graham Gano. Five times, he made the field-goal effort he presented in front of him. But the points left on the board were costly in the Giants’ 30–29 loss to the Washington football team.