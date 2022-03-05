Washington Commanders made ‘serious’ trade offers for Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes



The Washington commanders are keen to make their first NFL season memorable under the new Moniker.

With their current quarterbacking status, such a feat is unlikely to happen, which is why the team reportedly sent a trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

According to Ian Reports of the NFL NetworkWashington arrived in Seattle after months of rumors that Wilson wanted to get out of staff frustration.

The offer was rejected, but according to the report, Washington general manager Martin Meheu offered several first-round picks for QB, which he called “serious” bids.

ESPN’s John Kim previously announced that the commanders also made a proposal to Kansas City for perennial pro bowler Patrick Mahoms, which was taken as seriously as a crank call.

Washington currently rely on Taylor Heinick as their quarterback, and when the fifth-year player freed fans from watching former starter Dwayne Haskins under center, Heinick’s own production was at its weakest at best.

The commanders expect a transaction with a fellow club to deliver from their QB purgatory. Or the 11th overall pick in the 2022 draft if needed.

Mayhew talks about the team’s ongoing search for a franchise quarterback.

“We think we’ve effectively promoted the league,” Meihu said. “We’ve talked to every club who has a quarterback who might be available.”