Washington Commanders made 'serious' trade offers for Russell Wilson, Patrick Mahomes

The Washington commanders are keen to make their first NFL season memorable under the new Moniker.

With their current quarterbacking status, such a feat is unlikely to happen, which is why the team reportedly sent a trade offer to the Seattle Seahawks for Russell Wilson.

According to Ian Reports of the NFL NetworkWashington arrived in Seattle after months of rumors that Wilson wanted to get out of staff frustration.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll and Russell Wilson are on the sidelines during the second half of the second half against the Detroit Lions at Lumen Field on January 2, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

(Steve Chambers / Getty Images)

The offer was rejected, but according to the report, Washington general manager Martin Meheu offered several first-round picks for QB, which he called “serious” bids.

ESPN’s John Kim previously announced that the commanders also made a proposal to Kansas City for perennial pro bowler Patrick Mahoms, which was taken as seriously as a crank call.

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahoms (15) threw a pass to Jericho McKinnon (1) in the first half of the AFC Championship NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday, January 30, 2022 in Kansas City.

(AP Photo / Ed Jurga)

Washington currently rely on Taylor Heinick as their quarterback, and when the fifth-year player freed fans from watching former starter Dwayne Haskins under center, Heinick’s own production was at its weakest at best.

The commanders expect a transaction with a fellow club to deliver from their QB purgatory. Or the 11th overall pick in the 2022 draft if needed.

Washington football team quarterback Taylor Heineken (4) celebrates a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half of an NFL football game, Monday, November 29, 2021, at Landover, Md.

(AP Photo / Mark Tenley)

Mayhew talks about the team’s ongoing search for a franchise quarterback.

“We think we’ve effectively promoted the league,” Meihu said. “We’ve talked to every club who has a quarterback who might be available.”


