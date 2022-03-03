Washington Commanders on prowl for new QB



Washington’s quarterbacks are likely to change sooner rather than change the zip codes, according to Commander Management on Tuesday, after hearing from anyone that they’ve come to the market for a new signal-caller.

“We’ve found our franchise quarterback [Cam Newton] Right now, “third-year coach Ron Rivera said Tuesday, referring to his time in Carolina.” We’ve drafted him. When you get that guy, it makes things a lot easier. Not having that person really puts the blame on us. “

Rivera made the remarks in front of the media gathered at the NFL’s Scouting Combine in Indianapolis and was not alone in expressing his feelings.

When specifically asked if the team wanted an upgrade to the most important position in the game, General Manager Martin Meheu replied: “We think we have effectively promoted the league. We have talked to every club that has quarterbacks who may be available.”

Heinick, who entered the 2021 season as a backup for Ryan Fitzpatrick, started 15 games for Washington, throwing 20 touchdowns against 15 interceptions. He completed 65% of his passes and threw more than 3,400 yards, but that was not enough to win a vote of confidence.

“If possible, we would like to address this now (quarterback location),” Meihu added. “And that’s where our focus is.”

If there was any doubt as to how the commanders felt about the brass, Rivera quickly dismissed it. Rivera told CBS Sports Josina Anderson“I think this team needs an experienced player. I really do.”

Best situation for all parties: Washington finds itself a new starting quarterback and Heinick gets his security deposit.