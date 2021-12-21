Washington County COVID update, December 21

World

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N. Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, December 9, Washington County released its daily COVID update. In their update, they speak about the rise in COVID cases.

COVID Stats:

  • Persons Under Monitoring (PUM):  1,348 (+ 1)
  • COVID Active Cases: 288 (- 4)
  • COVID Confirmed Cases: 7,814 (+ 40)
  • COVID Test (7 Day Avg) %: 9.4
  • COVID Recovered: 7,459 (+ 44)
  • COVID Current Hospitalizations: 10 (- 2)
  • COVID Related Deaths: 67 (No Change)

40 cases were added Monday, December 21 and there were 44 new recoveries of active cases, with 10 current cases hospitalized.

Washington County’s Public Health and contact tracing team continue to work through the investigations of these new cases, cases have varying locations of origin (including household spread cases, workplace spread and other school and/or community activities) along with a number that have no identified origin of exposure at this time.

Of the new cases added, six had been fully vaccinated (two received the Pfizer series, two received the Moderna series and two received the J&J vaccine).

