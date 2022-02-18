World

Washington County COVID update for Feb. 18

WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, Washington County Public Health reported a working total of 79 COVID-19 cases. The county did not detail how many cases were new as of Friday.

As of Friday, there were four hospitalized Washington County residents infected with coronavirus. County numbers come through local labs, official testing sites, and the county’s online positive test reporting portal.

Washington County’s 7-day positive COVID test rate stood at 5.4% as of Friday. The rate has been decreasing steadily through February in Washington County and its neighbors.

The county sent out a reminder that it is offering coronavirus test kits for pickup at county facilities. Kits can be picked up at Washington County Municipal Center and Washington County Public Health Department in Fort Edward from 8:30 a.m. – 4:30 p.m., Monday-Friday.

Washington County operates an ongoing COVDI-19 test site at Washington County Public Health. Testing runs by appointment only every Tuesday and Thursday, from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. The site uses lab-confirmed PCR tests.

