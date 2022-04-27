World

Washington County man charged with criminal mischief

12 hours ago
KINGSBURY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Washington County man has been arrested and charged after a domestic incident. New York State Police said Billy Cassell, 42, of Kingsbury, was arrested on April 25.

On Monday around 11 a.m., police were called to Route 4 in Kingsbury for a report of a domestic dispute. After an investigation, police found Cassell and the victim got into a verbal argument and Cassell smashed several items in the home with a baseball bat.

Charges

  • Criminal mischief in the third degree
  • Criminal contempt in the second degree
  • Assault in the third degree
  • Menacing in the second degree
  • Criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree

Cassell was arraigned in the town of White Creek Court. He was remanded to Washington County Jail without bail.

