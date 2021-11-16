Washington D.C. Easing Its Indoor Mask Mandate, Mayor Says
Washington Mayor Muriel Bousser said Tuesday that orders for indoor masks in the nation’s capital will be reduced on November 22, indicating a shift away from the need for masks as coronavirus vaccination rates continue to rise and delta-type infections are declining. .
About 88 percent of the adult population in the District of Columbia has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to city health officials.
Masks will be required in certain situations, including public transportation, in school buildings and in co-living facilities such as nursing homes, college dormitories and prisons.
Ms. Bozer said simplifying the order does not mean that people should stop wearing masks altogether. “This means that we are changing the government’s response to providing you with this risk-based information and recommending layering policies as the best way to protect ourselves and the community,” she told a news conference.
Washington enforced its current mask order in July when the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advised everyone, whether vaccinated or not, to resume face-covering in public places at home if they live in areas where the virus is spreading rapidly. The agency defines areas where more than 50 new infections have been reported for every 100,000 inhabitants in the past seven days, or more than 8 percent of tests have returned positive in that period.
As of Tuesday, the District of Columbia was on that threshold, with 81 new covid-19 cases per 100,000 inhabitants in the last seven days, according to the CDC.
#Washington #Easing #Indoor #Mask #Mandate #Mayor
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.