Washington D.C. Easing Its Indoor Mask Mandate, Mayor Says

Washington Mayor Muriel Bousser said Tuesday that orders for indoor masks in the nation’s capital will be reduced on November 22, indicating a shift away from the need for masks as coronavirus vaccination rates continue to rise and delta-type infections are declining. .

About 88 percent of the adult population in the District of Columbia has received at least one dose of the vaccine, according to city health officials.

Masks will be required in certain situations, including public transportation, in school buildings and in co-living facilities such as nursing homes, college dormitories and prisons.

Ms. Bozer said simplifying the order does not mean that people should stop wearing masks altogether. “This means that we are changing the government’s response to providing you with this risk-based information and recommending layering policies as the best way to protect ourselves and the community,” she told a news conference.