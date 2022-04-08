Washington D.C. men who allegedly posed as federal agents had stockpile of weapons, new filing shows



A new federal court filing sheds light on the length of time that two Washington DC men went on to pose as federal agents, including stockpiling weapons, tactical gear and hard drives.

Aryan Taherzadeh, 40, and Haider Ali, 35, were arrested Wednesday during a raid by multiple units of a multi-federal government agency in a luxury apartment in the Navy Yard area of ​​Washington, DC. The men were charged in U.S. District Court on Thursday with false pretenses by a federal officer.

Federal prosecutors filed a motion for arrest Friday morning, showing some of what the Federal Bureau of Investigation and other agencies found while executing a search warrant Wednesday, including a cache of weapons owned by Taherzadeh and Ali.

Federal law enforcement officers recovered a Glock 9mm handgun loaded with 17 rounds of ammunition, a Sig Sauer P229 with five fully loaded magazines and multiple “firearms components” that prosecutors say are commonly used with other weapons, including “long guns and assault rifles.” . .

Officers executing the search warrant found multiple firearms safe as well as airsoft pistols.

Additionally, law enforcement agents recovered “numerous electronic devices”, including a “significant” amount of surveillance equipment, 30 hard drives, hard drive copying equipment, a server containing “six modules”, as well as a machine that is personal and programmatic. Creates. Blank card with identification verification card and chip.

Ali’s passport was also recovered and showed two Iranian visas. Prosecutors say the first visa allows travel to Iran from July 31, 2019 to October 28, 2019, and the second from October 28, 2019 to January 25, 2020.

The passport also contains Pakistani visa.

Strategic gear and other law enforcement equipment were found, including clothing with police signboards, police parking signs, a fingerprint kit and door knocking equipment such as a sledgehammer and lock picking kit.

Immigration documents were also found for “a large number of people”, as well as “a box of documents with the profile of an individual”.

A document was found containing a consignment of a Chevrolet Impeller belonging to the defendants; Listed customer information says “Secret Service US” and displays fake names.

Allegedly, the two men, posing as federal agents, provided the iPhone, apartments, and officers with the Secret Service officer.

Taherzadeh was also seen in a video obtained by law enforcement agencies “firing a handgun and assault rifle at a shooting range” in what is believed to be North Virginia. In one of the videos, prosecutors allege he was wearing a long-sleeved shirt featuring “US Secret Service.” According to prosecutors, Taherzadeh was banned from possessing these weapons.

During a volunteer interview after Taherzadeh’s arrest, he confessed to falsely identifying himself as a member of the Department of Homeland Security, as well as a former U.S. Army Ranger. He further added that he had offered free apartments to the two Secret Service agents for one year, in addition to offering multiple gifts to members of the Secret Service.

According to prosecutors, realizing there was a federal investigation into the two men’s activities, Taherjadeh admitted to deleting social media content that was related to law enforcement.

Prosecutors are requesting that the two men be detained before their trial, arguing that Ali could risk a flight and try to disrupt Taherjadeh’s justice.

Detention hearings for both men will be held on Friday.

According to prosecutors, the plot was uncovered when a U.S. Postal Inspector came to investigate an alleged attack on their apartment complex that involved a U.S. Postal Service carrier, according to prosecutors.

The men identified themselves as investigators in the U.S. Special Police Investigation Unit, which Ali described as part of the Department of Homeland Security, and said Taherzadeh was a special agent in the Department of Homeland Security Investigation.

The U.S. Postal Inspector then passed the information to the Inspector General’s Office of Homeland Security, where it was reported to the Federal Bureau of Investigation, according to court filings.

In an attempt to prove he was an employee of the Department of Homeland Security, Taherzadeh took a picture of himself in the Department of Homeland Security Investigation. According to prosecutors, the Secret Service agent investigating the two suspects also allegedly saw multiple photos of Taherzadeh in police tactical gear.

Taherzadeh also allegedly texted a photo to the Secret Service investigator, which he said was from a training, but was actually taken from a Homeland Security Department social media post.

Federal prosecutors allege that Taherzadeh identified himself as a special agent for a secret service agent in the Homeland Security Investigation Department who is currently working on the First Lady’s security details and that Ali identified himself as a Homeland Security Investigation Analyst.

Gadget Clock has confirmed that four Secret Service agents involved in the investigation have been fired, two of whom worked for the uniformed department and one of the agents was assigned to the vicinity of Vice President Harris’ residence, but not to him. Details of the person

A separate Secret Service agent who has now been fired was assigned to First Lady Jill Biden’s presidential protective division, and sources told Gadget Clock that the agent could occasionally meet for agents close to President Biden but was not under the president’s regular protection. Details

Residents of the Navy Yard’s luxury apartment complex told the inspector that the two men set up video surveillance throughout the apartment complex, saying they believed they had access to personal information, and even said the men claimed they could access residents’ cells. Phone

An eyewitness, a member of the Secret Service, said Taherzadeh had access to “all the floors of the apartment”, including some restricted areas. Witnesses said Taherzadeh was able to gain access by talking to the management of the apartment complex and introducing himself as a federal agent.

Taherzadeh allegedly controls a limited liability agency called “United Special Police LLC”, which is described as a private law enforcement, investigative and protection service based in Washington, DC.

David Spant of Gadget Clock contributed to this report