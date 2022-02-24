World

Washington, D.C., protesters gather at Russian embassy to protest invasion of Ukraine

Protesters gathered at the Russian embassy in Washington, D.C., on Thursday morning to protest the country’s aggression in Ukraine.

Police in riot gear stormed a rally on Thursday, removing hundreds of protesters by truck. [Ukrainian] Forces are inevitable. “

Explosions were heard in Kiev, Kharkiv, Odessa and many other cities across Ukraine following the announcement.

LT GEN Keith Kellogg: Biden can do nothing to stop the invasion of Ukraine

One of the protesters’ sign read, “Putin burned in H-L,” another read, “Never again.”

Protesters also carried the American flag and the Ukrainian flag.

Ukraine’s foreign minister said on Thursday morning that Putin had launched a “full-scale aggression” in Ukraine.

Putin announces ‘special military operation’ in Ukraine: Live Update

President Biden issued a statement Wednesday night regarding Russia’s aggression, saying the world’s prayers are with Ukraine.

In a statement from the White House, President Biden said, “The prayers of the world are with the people of Ukraine tonight because they have been subjected to an unpleasant and unjust attack by the Russian military.” “President Putin has chosen a pre-planned war that will bring a catastrophic life and human suffering.”

