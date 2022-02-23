World

Washington DC mayor issues alert about potential protests as trucker convoys prepare to head to capital

Washington DC mayor issues alert about potential protests as trucker convoys prepare to head to capital
Washington DC mayor issues alert about potential protests as trucker convoys prepare to head to capital

Washington DC mayor issues alert about potential protests as trucker convoys prepare to head to capital

Washington DC on Tuesday issued a warning about possible protests in the coming weeks, citing trucker convoys planning to reach the area in an attempt to express disagreement over the COVID-19 mandate and restrictions.

“Mayor (Muriel) Bowser is being briefed by public security officials because we are closely monitoring the situation,” he warned. “There is a layered mitigation strategy and our agencies are in regular contact with local, regional and federal partners.

The warning said a permit application had not been submitted to the Metropolitan Police Department until Tuesday. It asked residents to be vigilant and report suspicious activity.

Freedom Convoy protesters describe interacting with police: ‘It’s gotten really bad’

The message came at a time when thousands of truckers were expected to be heading to the country’s capital from various places.

In an email, the Great American Patriot Project, a political action committee, said last week that truck drivers “represent peaceful, nonviolent Americans who are dissatisfied with the unscientific, unconstitutional government’s excesses on the mandate.”

A convoy from Scranton, Pennsylvania is expected to arrive in town Wednesday, which could create a gridlock nightmare on the Beltway.

Local media coverage of the convoy protesters has been widely criticized by Canadians.

Local media coverage of the convoy protesters has been widely criticized by Canadians.
(Gadget Clock)

State and local law enforcement have called for support for the National Guard in anticipation of the huge convoy. Pentagon Press Secretary John Kirby said in a statement that the department had received a request for assistance from the U.S. Capitol Police and the DC Homeland Security and Emergency Management Agency.

“These agencies have requested National Guard personnel to assist the USCP and DC governments at traffic control points in and around the district to assist in addressing potential challenges arising from potential obstructions in major traffic arteries,” Kirby said.

That plan was approved on Tuesday.

Gadget Clock reached out to Digital Boucher’s office and police to confirm what was being prepared. The police department cited Gadget Clock as a warning.

Freedom convoy protesters gather at the Buffalo Peace Bridge near the U.S.-Canada border. American truckers are expected to bring convoys to Washington DC to protest the COVID-19 mandate.

Freedom convoy protesters gather at the Buffalo Peace Bridge near the U.S.-Canada border. American truckers are expected to bring convoys to Washington DC to protest the COVID-19 mandate.
(Gadget Clock Digital)

In Canada, Ottawa authorities removed trucks and protesters after a three-week standoff between the two sides. Multiple vehicles have been towed and hundreds have been arrested.

Stephen Soros of Gadget Clock contributed to this report.

