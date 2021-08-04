Washington Football Team Bans Native American Headdresses and Face Paint

The Washington football team quietly announced on Wednesday that fans would not be allowed to wear Native American-inspired headdresses or face paint in their stadium.

The policy change was announced along with other updated stadium policies and protocols for games this season, including the recommendation of face masks for unvaccinated fans and cashless concession stands.

“We are delighted to welcome back everyone wearing their Burgundy & Gold,” the team said in a statement. “However, Native American-inspired ceremonial headdresses or face painting may no longer be worn in the stadium.”

The fan dress policy comes just over a year after the team dropped their logo and removed “Redskins” from their name after years of advocates’ calls for change. The name has even raised concerns from President Barack Obama. The team rejected the name after large social justice protests following the murder of George Floyd, and after pressure from sponsors like FedEx, Nike and Pepsi.