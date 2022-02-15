Washington man helped save lives of two wounded deputies; ‘ I drop an entire magazine at this guy’

World

A Washington State man who helped save the lives of two deputies during a shooting last week said he used “a whole magazine” on the suspect.

Deputies in the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office were responding to a February 10 neighborhood dispute report in Maple Falls where Joel Young allegedly fired his shotgun into the air at neighbors. Once at the scene, Young screamed and waved his weapon around, authorities said.

Whatsapp County Sheriff's Deputy Jason Thompson was one of two deputies shot dead in Washington, authorities said.

Whatsapp County Sheriff’s Deputy Jason Thompson was one of two deputies shot dead in Washington, authorities said.
(GoFundMe via KCPQ)

Deputies have determined that he appears to be intoxicated by his speech and actions, they said.

At some point, deputies Jason Thompson and Ryan Rathbun were allegedly shot. Cody Dieter, who lives a few houses away from Young, told Fox’s associate KCPQ-TV that he was out at the time.

“You hear a gunshot, and Officer Thompson falls backwards,” he told the news outlet. “We took the kids inside and went inside and took our weapons.”

He said another man was shot while trying to respond to his injured companion.

“That’s when I put my foot around the corner, and I throw a whole magazine at this guy,” he said.

Ryan Rathbone, deputy of Whatcom County Sheriff,

Ryan Rathbone, deputy of Whatcom County Sheriff,
(GoFundMe via KCPQ)

He said he helped bring the first deputy out of the fire line and all three took cover in a garage until backups arrived. The young man later surrendered and was taken into custody by the Bellingham Police Department.

Investigators found that Young was drinking at home when a neighbor started burning piles of rubbish. He became angry when his house was filled with smoke, authorities said. When he complained, the neighbor allegedly shouted at him in obscene language.

In response, Young recovered his shotgun, loaded a bird shot and fired into the air at a neighbor, investigators said. He then went back inside the house and allegedly drank a beer before the authorities arrived.

“We are eternally grateful that WCSO deputies were in stable condition and that no residents were injured,” said Bellingham Police Chief Floyd Simon.

Whatcom County Sheriff's Office Station.

Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office Station.
(Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office)

The young man has been charged with two counts of attempted first-degree murder and has been placed on 5 million bond.

Both deputies have been released from the hospital and are recovering, the sheriff’s office said. Rothbunn has been with the agency for 16 years while Thompson is a 13-year Force veteran and a member of the Crisis Negotiation Team.

