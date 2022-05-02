Washington man shoots man he mistakenly thought was shoplifting, police say



A 70-year-old Washington State man shot an innocent man in the face who mistakenly thought he was shopping at a grocery store over the weekend, authorities said.

Gig Harbor police said officers responded to reports of a shooting at a safetyway in the 4800 block of Point Fosdick Drive around 11:20 a.m. Saturday.

The 70-year-old man introduced himself as a shooter to officers and immediately spoke to police. A 9mm pistol was recovered from the suspect.

The 40-year-old victim was found inside the store with gunshot wounds to the neck. Police said he was alert and vigilant.

Eyewitnesses told officers that the 70-year-old victim was confronted as he was leaving the store with his belongings.

“The suspect mistakenly believed that the victim was stealing the product and blocking the way out with his grocery car and body,” police said.

During the clash, police said a physical fight broke out between the two men and the suspect pulled out a handgun. The 70-year-old allegedly fired the gun at least twice, once hitting the side of the victim’s neck. The second shot was seen hitting the glass door of the store.

The victim was taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment and later released.

The 70-year-old man was arrested in connection with a first-degree assault on a Pierce County jail.

Gig Harbor is a town about 44 miles southwest of Seattle.